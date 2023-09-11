Infinite Hospice Launches 24/7 End-of-Life Services in California
EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinite Hospice has officially launched in Southern California, providing a revolutionary approach to end-of-life care that emphasizes compassionate comfort for patients and their families. The company is dedicated to offering tailored 24/7 services that meet the unique needs of each individual, ensuring the highest standard of care for those facing end-of-life challenges.
"Our mission is clear: We are committed to providing compassionate end-of-life support and delivering the highest standard of comfort care to all our patients," said medical director Dr. Nawabi. "Whether our patients are receiving care at home, in assisted living facilities, or nursing homes, we consistently offer the same level of compassionate, dignified, and respectful care."
Infinite Hospice offers comprehensive support services that are covered entirely by Medicare, Medical, and almost all private medical insurance programs. These services include at-home care, spiritual and social counseling, 24/7 nursing and physician services, as well as providing all the necessary equipment patients and their loved ones require. With a carefully selected team of top-notch doctors and professional, caring nurses, Infinite Hospice is prepared to go above and beyond to address the unique needs of each patient.
"We take pride in providing you and your family the best comfort care during these difficult times," Nawabi added.
Infinite Hospice specializes in home health aid and the seamless integration of all required medical equipment and medications. Seniors and overwhelmed family members, seeking 24/7 assistance with end-of-life care for their loved ones, trust that the dedicated Infinite Hospice team will be there day and night, throughout the most challenging stages of their final journey.
Infinite Hospice invites all those in need of reliable, compassionate, and effective end-of-life care to visit their website and learn more about their unmatched services. The team at Infinite Hospice is available for personalized consultations via phone calls, ensuring the utmost understanding and holistic support for each client and their unique situation.
For additional information about Infinite Hospice and its innovative approach to end-of-life care, visit infinitehospice.com or contact them directly by calling (818)745-7659.
Russell
"Our mission is clear: We are committed to providing compassionate end-of-life support and delivering the highest standard of comfort care to all our patients," said medical director Dr. Nawabi. "Whether our patients are receiving care at home, in assisted living facilities, or nursing homes, we consistently offer the same level of compassionate, dignified, and respectful care."
Infinite Hospice offers comprehensive support services that are covered entirely by Medicare, Medical, and almost all private medical insurance programs. These services include at-home care, spiritual and social counseling, 24/7 nursing and physician services, as well as providing all the necessary equipment patients and their loved ones require. With a carefully selected team of top-notch doctors and professional, caring nurses, Infinite Hospice is prepared to go above and beyond to address the unique needs of each patient.
"We take pride in providing you and your family the best comfort care during these difficult times," Nawabi added.
Infinite Hospice specializes in home health aid and the seamless integration of all required medical equipment and medications. Seniors and overwhelmed family members, seeking 24/7 assistance with end-of-life care for their loved ones, trust that the dedicated Infinite Hospice team will be there day and night, throughout the most challenging stages of their final journey.
Infinite Hospice invites all those in need of reliable, compassionate, and effective end-of-life care to visit their website and learn more about their unmatched services. The team at Infinite Hospice is available for personalized consultations via phone calls, ensuring the utmost understanding and holistic support for each client and their unique situation.
For additional information about Infinite Hospice and its innovative approach to end-of-life care, visit infinitehospice.com or contact them directly by calling (818)745-7659.
Russell
Infinite Hospice
email us here