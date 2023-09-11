woo-hoo! Children’s Museum Becomes First of Its Kind to Earn Certified Autism Center™ Designation in Dubai

Left to right: Damir Jovic woo-hoo! GM, Myron Pincomb IBCCES Board Chairman, woo-hoo! Joanna Alleyne Operations & Events Manager, Marina Bachvarova Head of Marketing & Sales and Jeff Strachan Business Development Director of Dubai's Department of Economy and Touris

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The woo-hoo! Children’s Museum becomes the first museum in Dubai to earn the Certified Autism Center™ certification from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This designation is given to organizations that are committed to providing accessible and inclusive services to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. This certification process includes staff completing a comprehensive training program to better equip them to accommodate the needs of autistic guests, their families, and other people of determination.

"At woo-hoo! Children's Museum, our mission is clear: to provide a safe, inclusive, and enriching environment for every child to learn, explore, and flourish. We're not just creating a museum; we're building a community of dreamers, explorers, and creators, redefining learning through hands-on experiences and revitalizing the regional edutainment industry,” shared Mohamed Ali, CEO, Immersive Experiences. “We aim to provide an unparalleled experience that allows everyone to move, connect, and explore, ensuring that every child's journey with us is filled with magical moments and endless possibilities."

woo-hoo!’s achievement is part of a wider initiative by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to achieve the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation in Dubai. This designation is awarded to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options that are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. Once achieved, this would mark the first CAD in the Eastern Hemisphere.

As part of the Certified Autism Center™ designation, woo-hoo! will undergo an on-site assessment by IBCCES to provide recommendations and sensory guides to create a more welcoming and inclusive environment. These guides will provide information on the sensory intensity for the museum’s attractions and exhibits to help enhance the experiences of sensory-sensitive guests and their families.

Empowering all children regardless of their differences, and providing them a safe place to explore, connect, and imagine through play is a vital part of woo-hoo!’s learning objectives.

woo-hoo! Children’s Museum gives children of different backgrounds and unique abilities to experience a world of adventure and learning on a complimentary basis. We hold quarterly entertainment shows (in partnership with Magic Phil) and offer complimentary museum access for children to experience not just play, but a world of imagination and wonder through their unique eyes. Sensory Mornings are held on a weekly basis for children and families to experience the museum in a sensory modified supportive setting with limited sound and lighting adjustments. In addition, the museum also offers the following accessibility features: accessible washroom, healthy and allergen free food and beverage options, wheelchair access as well as a nursing and first aid room and more.

Woo-hoo! has partnered with various children’s communities to support their growth and fuel their experiences as they journey through life. One of its partners, DFWAC (Dubai Foundation of Women and Children) offers protection and services for women and children against grave issues such as Domestic Abuse, Human Trafficking, and more. This impacts the children in the community by giving them a chance to have new experiences. Positive experiences can shape a child's development and have lifelong effects. The museum offers these complimentary admissions to help parents offer their children experiences that cultivate their child's body and mind.

“We’re excited to partner with woo-hoo! to certify them as Certified Autism Center™–the first museum in Dubai to achieve this certification,” shared Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES. “Their commitment to providing accessible services for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals will have an impactful influence on their guests and the larger community. We hope their example will inspire other museums and similar organizations to follow suit in working to foster environments that feel welcoming, safe, and comfortable for all people of determination.”

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.



About woo-hoo! Children’s Museum

woo-hoo! Children’s Museum is a unique state-of-the-art experiential edutainment center that offers young guests the opportunity to explore, imagine, create and move through play. With 11 different galleries, and over 50 interactive exhibits; we provide children an experience they won’t forget. woo-hoo! has something to entice every member of the family with hand-on activities, engaging programs and events that guarantee a family bonding experience.

Going beyond traditional education, woo-hoo! gives children the opportunity to sharpen numerous fundamental skills – including critical thinking, problem solving, gross motor development, social collaboration and executive functions – while incorporating science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM). The best part? It’s all done through hands-on play, with nonstop fun!

