Lionel Messi Has Helped Inter Miami Gain 15 Times More Instagram Followers, a more than 1000% Facebook followers

Inter Miami's social media following after the arrival of Lionel Messi by platform

Messi’s arrival in Inter Miami boosted the club’s social media platforms

Lionel Messi's transfer to Inter Miami allowed the team to gain 15 times more followers on Instagram and more than 1000% more Facebook followers.” — Veseling Ignatov

SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Although there’s been an ongoing debate about who is the GOAT in football between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, one thing is certain: both have a massive following. The stats shown by Veselin Ignatov from Nostrabet prove that Lionel Messi's transfer to Inter Miami allowed the team to gain 15 times more followers on Instagram and more than 1000% more Facebook followers. The club also gained more fans on TikTok and X (Twitter), two of the other large social media companies.

Following an interview from a few months ago, the winner of the World Cup with Argentinian said that he would become a part of Inter Miami.”I was excited at the prospect of returning (to Barcelona). But on the other hand, after seeing what I experienced after leaving the club, I didn’t want to be in the same position again…. I also heard that they had to sell players and reduce some players’ salaries, and I didn’t want to get involved with all that”, said Messi.

Following this announcement, Barcelona decided to respond to Messi. According to it, the club’s president respects Messi’s decision to compete in a “league with fewer demands”. Barcelona also said that Laporta and Jorge Messi, Lionel’s father, will work side by side to promote a proper tribute to Barca’s living legend.

The Social Media Stats of Inter Miami - Before and After



Inter Miami has always been an interesting club that’s a part of the MLS. Thanks to people behind the club, such as David Beckham, Inter Miami had a fairly large fan base when compared to other soccer clubs in the USA. However, things changed dramatically once the club and Messi announced the big news. The club increased its social media presence even more after winning the Leagues Cup.

If we look at the chart, we will see that Inter Miami had around 1.1M followers on Instagram before the announcement. As of early September 2023, this number has sky-rocketed to almost 15M, which is impressive. Unsurprisingly, a lot of people decided to start following the club after the arrival of the World Cup champion.

The situation with TikTok is not much different. Before it became clear that Lionel Messi would play for Inter Miami, the latter had around 800K followers. Now, two months after the transfer, this number is 6.7M, which is more than impressive.

Inter Miami’s Facebook page wasn’t big at all before Messi joined the club because it only had around 300K followers. As expected, things are completely different now because Messi’s’arrival boosted the page to around 4.8M as of September.

Twitter (X) has always been more popular in the USA compared to other parts of the world. Yet, Inter Miami only had around 180K followers before it became clear that the Argentinian legend would join the club. Following the big reveal, David Bechkam’s club now has 1.1M, an almost 1000% surge from what it was.

The future for Inter Miami & MLS

Considering that the club from Florida won its first big trophy a few weeks after the arrival of Lionel Messi, we can safely say it has a bright future ahead of it. Similar to what Ronaldo did for Saudi Arabia, Messi will probably open the doors for many world-class footballers to join the MLS. We’re yet to see what’s going to happen.

