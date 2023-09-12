NewOrleans.Football Joins Forces with BoomPress: Elevating Saints Coverage Through Cutting-Edge Content Platform
PITTSBURGH, PENNYSLVANIA, UNITED STATES , September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BoomPress is thrilled to announce that NewOrleans.Football has selected BoomPress as their preferred content publishing platform. NewOrleans.Football covers the New Orleans Saints football team. Founded by veteran sportswriter Nick Underhill, the site provides users with latest breaking news, podcasts, and insightful analyses.
BoomPress worked closely with Nick Underhill to tailor a user-friendly platform for Saints fans seeking the latest updates, standings, scores, and podcasts. One of the most immediate benefits is the seamless experience it offers to their sportswriters, ensuring streamlined content creation and publication.
“Teaming up with BoomPress was a no-brainer after seeing how important client satisfaction and continually improving the platform is to them. It’s hard to find people who care about your product as much as you care about your own, but Adam and his team made this a very easy decision for us. Knowing it’s in the right hands has allowed us to focus more on our product, growth and expansion instead of spending time trying to keep things running.” says Nick Underhill, Founder at NewOrleans.Football.
BoomPress is committed to designing content publishing platforms that maximize search engine optimization (SEO) through the creation of developing clean and intuitive user interfaces.
According to CEO, Adam Bertram, “We collaborate closely with the clients to identify the aspects of their content which have been traditionally most difficult to manage. From there, our goal is to work on simplification while keeping our client’s priorities at the forefront.”
For more information on the BoomPress platform, visit https://www.boompress.com/.
About BoomPress: BoomPress is a revolutionary software platform tailored for content creators, including writers, bloggers, authors, journalists, and artists. Diverging from the intricacies often associated with open-source interfaces, BoomPress eliminates the need for plug-ins and embraces user friendliness at the cornerstone. The platform empowers content creators to channel their energy into crafting captivating content for their target audiences, while simultaneously fostering an engaged user experience.
Kimberly Palaza
