FlyWithWine Returns to TFWA World Exhibition Cannes with Innovative Wine and Spirit Travel Products for Duty Free & GTR
Palais des Festivals, Oct. 1-5, 2023
"Since last year’s event, we now have established new product distribution operations in place to support Europe, Australia, Asia and Canada. We look forward to reconnecting with the TFWA audience...”NAPA, CA, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyWithWine, the designer, creator and global distributor of the VinGardeValise® Collection, the first luggage line specifically developed to safely and securely protect wine and spirits while traveling, announced today that it will once again be participating in the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference. The exhibition, one of the premier global events for the duty free and travel retail industry, is a global platform for exhibitors across a wide variety of product categories to showcase the newest, most sought-after retail products for the Airport Duty Free, Travel Retail and Cruise Line shopper.
— Ron Scharman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of FlyWithWine
In addition to the VinGardeValise® Collection of high quality, versatile wine luggage, the latest VinXplorer Wine & Beverage Backpack, 2-Bottle Vin2Go and a Universal Stemware Personal Travel case will all be featured at the show stand. The company will also be unveiling new customizable wine & spirits carriers for both wine and spirits, ideal for retail, special wine & spirit releases and gifting.
Ron Scharman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of FlyWithWine, shares “Last year proved to be an exceptional opportunity for us as a first-time exhibitor at the TFWA global conference. The response we received was truly outstanding. Introducing our portfolio of wine travel products to this global audience has opened up opportunities for new business relationships beyond the United States. This response has further fueled our belief that our products are an absolute fit for this niche retail segment. Since last year’s event, we now have established new product distribution operations in place to support Europe, Australia, Asia and Canada. We look forward to reconnecting with the TFWA audience to further develop new key partnerships in the duty free and travel retail space to provide consumers worldwide with exceptional quality products that enhance their overall travel and shopping experience.”
About: FlyWithWine was founded in 2016 with a mission to solve the single biggest problem faced by travelers flying to and from their favorite vacation destinations with wines and spirits - there was not a travel product available that would ensure a safe and reliable method of transporting these wines and spirits to be able to enjoy them while reliving memories with friends and family.
FlyWithWine first introduced the VinGardeValise® (VGV) product line into winery tasting rooms across the California wine country and has since grown its presence with their products being carried by over 600 wineries and wine specialty shops across the US and Europe. You will now find their products in Duty Free and Travel Retail in US and Brazil airports and duty free stores. FlyWithWine products are also offered by luxury and major retailers, to include Neiman Marcus, Williams Sonoma, Macy’s, Dillard’s, and others who have entrusted them with their brand image and customer expectations for innovative, quality offerings. The company and its products have been touted by national publications such as Travel + Leisure, Town & Country, Conde Nast Traveler, Forbes, and Wine & Spirits, as the ultimate travel solution for wine and spirits due to their thoughtful engineering, design and versatility as well as the 10-year product warranty. For more information on working with FlyWithWine to curate an innovative program to enhance your customer’s travel and retail experience, please contact:
