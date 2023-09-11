Georgia Manufacturing Alliance, TransGlobal Events to host the 2nd Annual Greener Manufacturing Show in Atlanta in Oct
Jason Moss, CEO of Georgia Manufacturing Alliance
Show’s unique environment combines the expo and conference experiences for benefit of attendees
This is the only event in North America that focuses on answering the tough questions while showcasing solution providers who understand the specific needs of manufacturing industry leaders.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greener Manufacturing Show, coming to Atlanta Oct. 11 and 12, blends both conference and expo environments, allowing attendees to participate in educational sessions, as well as hear real, tangible advice and experience from Manufacturing’s top solution providers.
The Greener Manufacturing Show is North America's must-attend event for any sustainability-focused company looking to design and manufacture products from more sustainable materials, limit and eliminate the use of toxic chemicals, and reduce the impact of industrial and manufacturing processes on the environment. Attendees will source the latest technologies and solutions, and find new partners to help achieve sustainability targets.
Jason Moss, Founder and CEO of Georgia Manufacturing Alliance, says, “Manufacturing executives have tons of new regulations and requirements they must understand as they relate to sustainable manufacturing.” He added, “This is the only event in North America that focuses on answering the tough questions while showcasing solution providers who understand the specific needs of manufacturing industry leaders.”
Moss will moderate a panel discussion with a several key figures in Georgia’s sustainable manufacturing ecosystem.
“One of the thought leaders sharing the stage on Oct. 12 during the ‘Georgia Green Manufacturing’ panel discussion is Scott Moskowitz,” Moss said. Moskowitz is the Senior Director of Market Strategy and Industry Relations for Qcells North America, where he contributes to the company’s public affairs and business development efforts. He also sits on the boards of the Solar Energy Industries Association and Georgia Solar Energy Association, advocating for policies to grow the solar industry at large and support domestic manufacturing.
GREENER MANUFACTURING SHOW Dates and Schedule:
Wed., Oct. 11 - Thu., Oct. 12
Wed 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Thurs. 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Location:
Cobb Galleria
2 Galleria Parkway Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30339
“Greener Manufacturing Show: Where industry leaders get real answers to tough questions related to sustainable manufacturing, and find solution providers that get results.”
About the show:
The Greener Manufacturing Show North America is the premier event for any sustainability-focused company looking to design and manufacture their products from more sustainable materials, limit or eliminate the use of toxic chemicals, and reduce the impact of their industrial and manufacturing processes on the environment and global climate change. A new age of responsible manufacturing is here; as a result, manufacturing and production are leaner, greener, and more efficient. Greener manufacturing involves less waste, thereby winning new environmentally-focused customers.
About Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA):
GMA is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. The Georgia Manufacturing Directory, Georgia Manufacturing Summit, Georgia Manufacturing Calendar, and Georgia Manufacturing Job Board are additional resources produced by GMA. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, visit the GMA website at www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com
Kandy Moss
Georgia Manufacturing Alliance
+1 770-338-0051
