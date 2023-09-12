Appointment news: SHJ Group appoints Mikko Kannelsuo as CEO
Mikko Kannelsuo, who has worked in international sales and marketing for two decades, will start as CEO of SHJ Group based in Finland on September 15, 2023.OULU, POHJOIS-POHJANMAA, FINLAND, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kannelsuo will join SHJ Group from Oulu-based JOT Automation, a specialist in production automation and testing solutions for the electronics industry, where he has worked as sales and marketing director. Before JOT Automation, Kannelsuo worked as a sales and marketing director at Specim, which specialises in hyperspectral imaging, and at 9Solutions, which specialises in smart care solutions.
SHJ Group, primarily known for their flagship product line Smartbox paired with smart services, is a Finnish market leader in providing comprehensive smart locker solutions. The Smartbox system not only offers efficient parcel distribution solutions
but also ensures streamlined system integrations tailored for individual customer needs. The company's dedication to delivering a seamless customer experience, while also freeing up resources for core tasks and business development, has made it the preferred choice for many businesses.
Jarkko Honkonen, SHJ Group’s Chairman of the Board, remarked, "Our vision at SHJ Group is one of growth and international expansion. Mikko Kannelsuo, with his international sales and marketing prowess, will undoubtedly be instrumental in propelling SHJ Group to greater global heights as we evolve into a cutting-edge software enterprise.”
Mikko Kannelsuo, expressing his enthusiasm, stated, "SHJ Group is a beacon of innovative entrepreneurship from Oulu, a global hub for tech expertise and IT innovation. Recognising the significant international potential of SHJ Group and its role in transforming how businesses tackle last mile delivery challenges, I am eager to spearhead the team and drive the company's mission forward."
About SHJ Group:
Founded in 2014, SHJ Group Oy, based in Oulu, Finland, is a trailblazer in smart collection and return solutions, and in a wider context, last mile delivery challenges. The company stands tall with its technical prowess and expertise in crafting customised integrations for its clientele. Their smart lockers paired with versatile software solutions are celebrated for increasing operational efficiency, driving add-on sales, and elevating customer satisfaction. As an agile solution provider with a decade of experience in software solutions, the company is credited with numerous locker installations and holds references from top-tier companies across various industries. More information: https://smartbox.fi/en/home/
Satu Niemelä
SHJ Group
+358 40 5363486
