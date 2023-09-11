HOW TO USE THIS SNAPSHOT
The information provided in Snapshots highlights who participated in the key clinical trials that supported the original FDA approval of this drug, and whether there were differences among sex, race, age, and ethnic groups. The “MORE INFO” bar shows more detailed, technical content for each section. The Snapshot is intended as one tool for consumers to use when discussing the risks and benefits of the drugs.

LIMITATIONS OF THIS SNAPSHOT:
Do not rely on Snapshots to make decisions regarding medical care. Always speak to your healthcare provider about the benefits and risks of a drug.

Some of the information in this Snapshot is for presentation purposes and does not represent the approved conditions of use of this drug. Refer to the OPDUALAG Prescribing Information for all of the approved conditions of use of this drug (e.g., indication(s), population(s), dosing regimen(s), safety information).

Snapshots are limited to the information available at the time of the original approval of the drug and do not provide information on who participated in clinical trials that supported later approvals for additional uses of the drug (if applicable).

OPDUALAG (nivolumab and relatlimab-rmbw)
(Op-DEW-uh-lag)
Bristol Myers Squibb
Original Approval date: March 18, 2022

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

OPDUALAG is a fixed-drug combination of nivolumab and relatlimab. OPDUALAG is used to treat adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age or older with a type of skin cancer called melanoma that cannot be removed by surgery (unresectable) or has spread to other parts of the body (metastatic).

How is this drug used?

OPDUALAG is injected into the vein (intravenous infusion) by a healthcare provider once every four weeks. It takes about 30 minutes to receive an OPDUALAG infusion.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

The FDA approved OPDUALAG based on evidence from one clinical trial of 714 patients with previously untreated metastatic or unresectable melanoma. The trial was conducted at 114 sites across the US and 24 other countries. This same clinical trial was used to assess efficacy and safety.

What are the benefits of this drug?

The benefit of OPDUALAG was evaluated by measuring the length of time tumors did not grow after treatment (progression-free survival or PFS). In the clinical study, the progression-free survival for patients taking OPDUALAG was about 10.1 months compared to 4.6 months for patients taking nivolumab.

What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials used to assess efficacy)?

Efficacy results from the clinical trial are summarized in Table 1 below. The major efficacy outcome measure was progression-free survival (PFS) by blinded independent central (BICR) review. The approval for OPDUALAG was based upon a statistically significant improvement in PFS.

Table 1: Efficacy Results of the Clinical Trial

 

OPDUALAG
N=355

Nivolumab
N=359

Progression-free survival

Number of patients with progression/death, n (%)

180 (51)

211 (59)

Median in months (95% CI)

10.1 (6.4, 15.7)

4.6 (3.4, 5.6)

Hazard ratio (95% CI)

0.75 (0.62, 0.92)

CI: confidence interval
Source: Clinical trial data

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race and age?

  • Sex: OPDUALAG works similarly in males and females.
  • Race: The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in how OPDUALAG worked among races could not be determined.
  • Age: OPDUALAG worked similarly in patients below and above 65 years of age.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups?

Table 2 shows the efficacy results by sex and age subgroups.

Table 2: Progression-Free Survival in Demographic Subgroups in the Clinical Trial

 

Number of Progression or Death Events/Total

Hazard Ratio (95% CI)

 

OPDUALAG
N=355

Nivolumab
N=359

Overall Progression/Death

180/355

211/359

0.76 (0.62, 0.92)

Sex

       Male

98/210

123/206

0.68 (0.52, 0.89)

       Female

82/145

88/153

0.88 (0.65, 1.19)

Age

       < 65 years

99/187

117/196

0.83 (0.64, 1.09)

       ≥ 65 years

81/168

94/163

0.69 (0.51, 0.93)

CI: confidence interval
Source: Clinical Trial Data

What are the possible side effects?

The most common side effects of OPDUALAG are muscle and bone pain, tiredness, rash, itching, and diarrhea. The most common laboratory abnormalities include decreased red blood cell and white blood cell counts, increased liver function test results, and decreased salt (sodium) in the blood.

OPDUALAG can cause serious immune reactions such as inflammation of the organs and tissues of the body (including the lungs, gut, liver, kidneys, hormonal glands, skin, or heart) or allergic reactions to the drug infusion.

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)?

Table 3 and Table 4 below summarize the side effects and laboratory abnormalities that were reported in the clinical trial.

Table 3. Adverse Reactions in ≥15% of Patients Receiving OPDUALAG in the Clinical Trial

Adverse Reaction

OPDUALAG
(N=355)

Nivolumab
(N=359)

All Grades
(%)

Grades 3-4
(%)

All Grades
(%)

Grades 3-4
(%)

Musculoskeletal and Connective Tissue

        Musculoskeletal paina

45

4.2

31

1.7

General

        Fatiguea

39

2

29

0.6

Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue

        Rasha

28

1.4

21

1.9

        Pruritus

25

0

17

0.6

Gastrointestinal

        Diarrheaa

24

2

17

1.4

        Nausea

17

0.6

14

0

Nervous System

        Headachea

18

0.3

12

0.3

Endocrine

        Hypothyroidisma

17

0

14

0

Metabolism and Nutrition Disorders

        Decreased appetite

15

0.6

7

0.3

Respiratory, Thoracic and Mediastinal Disorders

        Cougha

15

0.3

11

0

Toxicity was graded per NCI CTCAE v5.
a Includes multiple terms.
Source: OPDUALAG Prescribing Information

Table 4. Selected Laboratory Abnormalities (≥15%) Worsening from Baseline in Patients who Received OPDUALAG in the Clinical Trial

Laboratory Abnormality

OPDUALAGa

Nivolumaba

Grades 1-4
(%)

Grades 3-4
(%)

Grades 1-4
(%)

Grades 3-4
(%)

Chemistry

        Increased AST

30

2.3

22

1.4

        Increased ALT

26

3.2

25

2

        Decreased sodium

24

1.2

21

0.6

        Increased alkaline phosphatase

19

0.6

17

0.9

        Increased creatinine

19

0

16

0

Hematology

        Decreased hemoglobin

37

2.7

31

3.5

        Decreased lymphocytes

32

2.5

24

2.9

a Each test incidence is based on the number of patients who had both baseline and at least one on-study laboratory measurement available: OPDUALAG group (range: 280 to 342 patients) and nivolumab group (range: 276 to 345 patients).
Source: OPDUALAG Prescribing Information

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

  • Sex: The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females
  • Race: The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in the occurrence of side effects among races could not be determined.
  • Age: The occurrence of side effects was similar in patients below and above 65 years of age.

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups?

Table 5 shows the frequent side effects by sex and age subgroups noted in the clinical trial.

Table 5. Side Effects Occurring in ≥10% by Age and Sex for Patients who Received OPDULAG in the Clinical Trial

 

OPDUALAG
N=355

NIVOLUMAB
N=359

Age

< 65
N = 187

≥ 65
N = 168

< 65
N = 196

≥ 65
N = 163

Total (%)

150 (80.2)

138 (82.1)

136 (69.4)

115 (70.6)

Pruritus

40 (21.4)

43 (25.6)

27 (13.8)

30 (18.4)

Rash

30 (16.0)

25 (14.9)

20 (10.2)

23 (14.1)

Vitiligo

18 (9.6)

19 (11.3)

22 (11.2)

13 (8.0)

Fatigue

41 (21.9)

41 (24.4)

27 (13.8)

19 (11.7)

Diarrhea

28 (15.0)

20 (11.9)

23 (11.7)

10 (6.1)

Hypothyroidism

26 (13.9)

25 (14.9)

32 (16.3)

11 (6.7)

Arthralgia

24 (12.8)

27 (16.1)

14 (7.1)

12 (7.4)

Decreased appetite

7 (3.7)

19 (11.3)

5 (2.6)

4 (2.5)

Sex

Male
N=210

Female
N=145

Male
N=206

Female
N=153

Total (%)

165 (78.6)

123 (84.8)

145 (70.4)

106 (69.3)

Pruritus

47 (22.4)

36 (24.8)

34 (16.5)

23 (15.0)

Rash

31 (14.8)

24 (16.6)

23 (11.2)

20 (13.1)

Vitiligo

23 (11.0)

14 (9.7)

26 (12.6)

9 (5.9)

Fatigue

46 (21.9)

36 (24.8)

24 (11.7)

22 (14.4)

Diarrhea

26 (12.4)

22 (15.2)

18 (8.7)

15 (9.8)

Nausea

13 (6.2)

16 (11.0)

8 (3.9)

7 (4.6)

Hypothyroidism

33 (15.7)

18 (12.4)

21 (10.2)

22 (14.4)

Arthralgia

37 (17.6)

14 (9.7)

18 (8.7)

8 (5.2)

Source: Clinical Trial Data

DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT

Figure 1 summarizes how many men and women were enrolled in the clinical trials.

Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Sex

Source: Clinical Trial Data

Figure 2 summarizes the percentage of patients by race enrolled in the clinical trial.

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Race

Source: Clinical trial data

Table 6: Baseline Demographics by Race in the Clinical Trial

Race

Number of Patients

Percentage

White

690

97

Black or African American

5

<1

American Indian or Alaska Native

1

<1

Other

11

2

Not Reported

7

<1

Source: Clinical trial data

Figure 3 summarizes the percentage of patients by age group enrolled in the clinical trial.

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Age

Source: Clinical trial data

Figure 4 below summarizes how many patients by ethnicity were in the trial.

Figure 4. Baseline Demographics by Ethnicity

Source: Clinical trial data

Who participated in the trials?

The table below summarizes the baseline demographics for patients in the clinical trial.

Table 7. Demographic Characteristics in the Clinical Trial

 

OPDUALAG
N=355

Nivolumab
N=359

Total
N=714

Age

    N

355

359

714

    Mean

61

61

61

    Median (min, Max)

63 (20, 94)

62 (21, 90)

63 (20, 94)

Gender, n (%)

    Male

210 (59)

206 (57)

416 (58)

    Female

145 (41)

153 (43)

298 (42)

Race, n (%)

    White

342 (96)

348 (97)

690 (97)

    All Others

13 (4)

11 (3)

24 (3)

Ethnicity, n (%)

    Hispanic or Latino

27 (8)

20 (6)

47 (7)

    Not Hispanic or Latino

144 (41)

147 (41)

291 (41)

    Not Reported

184 (52)

192 (54)

376 (53)

Source: Clinical Trial Data

How were the trials designed?

The efficacy and safety of OPDUALAG were evaluated in a multicenter, randomized, double-blind trial of 714 patients with previously untreated unresectable or metastatic melanoma. The trial compared patients who were randomly assigned to receive either OPDUALAG (nivolumab 480 mg and relatlimab 160 mg) or nivolumab 480 mg intravenously every four weeks. The treatment continued until cancer progression or development of intolerable side effects. The benefit of OPDUALAG in comparison to nivolumab was assessed by the length of time that patients lived without disease progression (progression free survival or PFS).

Additional efficacy outcome measures were overall survival (OS) and overall response rate (ORR). Safety assessments were performed on all patients who received at least one dose of study drug.

GLOSSARY

CLINICAL TRIAL: Voluntary research studies conducted in people and designed to answer specific questions about the safety or effectiveness of drugs, vaccines, other therapies, or new ways of using existing treatments.
COMPARATOR: A previously available treatment or placebo used in clinical trials that is compared to the actual drug being tested.
EFFICACY: How well the drug achieves the desired response when it is taken as described in a controlled clinical setting, such as during a clinical trial.
PLACEBO: An inactive substance or “sugar pill” that looks the same as, and is given the same way as, an active drug or treatment being tested. The effects of the active drug or treatment are compared to the effects of the placebo.
SUBGROUP: A subset of the population studied in a clinical trial. Demographic subsets include sex, race, and age groups.

LINK TO DRUG PACKAGE INSERT: OPDUALAG

Back to Drug Trials Snapshots

 