OPDUALAG (nivolumab and relatlimab-rmbw)

(Op-DEW-uh-lag)

Bristol Myers Squibb

Original Approval date: March 18, 2022

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

OPDUALAG is a fixed-drug combination of nivolumab and relatlimab. OPDUALAG is used to treat adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age or older with a type of skin cancer called melanoma that cannot be removed by surgery (unresectable) or has spread to other parts of the body (metastatic).

How is this drug used?

OPDUALAG is injected into the vein (intravenous infusion) by a healthcare provider once every four weeks. It takes about 30 minutes to receive an OPDUALAG infusion.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

The FDA approved OPDUALAG based on evidence from one clinical trial of 714 patients with previously untreated metastatic or unresectable melanoma. The trial was conducted at 114 sites across the US and 24 other countries. This same clinical trial was used to assess efficacy and safety.

What are the benefits of this drug?

The benefit of OPDUALAG was evaluated by measuring the length of time tumors did not grow after treatment (progression-free survival or PFS). In the clinical study, the progression-free survival for patients taking OPDUALAG was about 10.1 months compared to 4.6 months for patients taking nivolumab.

What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials used to assess efficacy)? Efficacy results from the clinical trial are summarized in Table 1 below. The major efficacy outcome measure was progression-free survival (PFS) by blinded independent central (BICR) review. The approval for OPDUALAG was based upon a statistically significant improvement in PFS. Table 1: Efficacy Results of the Clinical Trial OPDUALAG

N=355 Nivolumab

N=359 Progression-free survival Number of patients with progression/death, n (%) 180 (51) 211 (59) Median in months (95% CI) 10.1 (6.4, 15.7) 4.6 (3.4, 5.6) Hazard ratio (95% CI) 0.75 (0.62, 0.92) CI: confidence interval

Source: Clinical trial data

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race and age?

Sex : OPDUALAG works similarly in males and females.

: OPDUALAG works similarly in males and females. Race : The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in how OPDUALAG worked among races could not be determined.

: The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in how OPDUALAG worked among races could not be determined. Age: OPDUALAG worked similarly in patients below and above 65 years of age.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table 2 shows the efficacy results by sex and age subgroups. Table 2: Progression-Free Survival in Demographic Subgroups in the Clinical Trial Number of Progression or Death Events/Total Hazard Ratio (95% CI) OPDUALAG

N=355 Nivolumab

N=359 Overall Progression/Death 180/355 211/359 0.76 (0.62, 0.92) Sex Male 98/210 123/206 0.68 (0.52, 0.89) Female 82/145 88/153 0.88 (0.65, 1.19) Age < 65 years 99/187 117/196 0.83 (0.64, 1.09) ≥ 65 years 81/168 94/163 0.69 (0.51, 0.93) CI: confidence interval

Source: Clinical Trial Data

What are the possible side effects?

The most common side effects of OPDUALAG are muscle and bone pain, tiredness, rash, itching, and diarrhea. The most common laboratory abnormalities include decreased red blood cell and white blood cell counts, increased liver function test results, and decreased salt (sodium) in the blood.

OPDUALAG can cause serious immune reactions such as inflammation of the organs and tissues of the body (including the lungs, gut, liver, kidneys, hormonal glands, skin, or heart) or allergic reactions to the drug infusion.