Tour Operator Software Market is Estimated to Generate Sales of US$ 1,769.45 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global tour operator software market revenue was US$ 598.49 million. The global market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue of US$ 1,769.45 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The tour operator software market has significantly changed in recent years owing to rising digitalization and shifting consumer habits. Additionally, this market's growth environment has been characterized by a rise in demand for integrated systems that can seamlessly manage reservations, customer interactions, and back-office activities. The market is anticipated to increase in a positive manner throughout the ensuing years.
The global market is further growing due to the growth of mobile commerce, or m-commerce. Travelers are increasingly embracing the convenience and flexibility of organizing, booking, and controlling their travels via mobile devices as smartphones become almost universal. For instance, as per InMobi, 82% of Americans currently make purchases using a mobile device. People are using their phones to look for new things, do informational research, and eventually make purchases. Due to this, there is a growing need for tour operator software that provides seamless mobile experiences.
For individualized trip recommendations and predictive analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence are being rapidly integrated into the global tour operator software market. As more customers look for distinctive travel experiences catered to their preferences, this trend of personalization is gaining steam. Consumers of today, particularly millennials and members of Generation Z, want to DIY their travel arrangements and mainly rely on online reviews, ratings, and tools. They demand openness, adaptability, and immediate pleasure, all of which can be met by capable tour operator software.
With immersive experiences and a novel "try before you buy" strategy, these innovative technologies have created new opportunities for potential tourists. Users can virtually "walk through" their preferred lodgings or obtain a 360-degree picture of well-known tourist attractions using AR/VR integration before making a booking decision. This degree of interaction enables travelers to make more informed decisions and removes any ambiguity regarding their travel plans. For instance, in July 2023, Nezasa, a software platform for tour operations, raised $4.7 million. The startup is also aiming to use AI to address one of the major problems in travel technology, which is dealing with disruption while traveling.
Booking/Reservation Management Segment Attained a Revenue Share of 35.1%
The booking/reservation management category accounted for more than 35.1% of the market in 2022. This module is essential to tour operators' daily operations since it gives the ability to effectively manage customer bookings and reservations.
Tour operators may guarantee a flawless and easy experience for visitors by utilizing booking/reservation management software, which also lowers the likelihood of overbooking or scheduling issues. This increases both consumer satisfaction and the tour operator's business's general effectiveness.
Domestic Tour Operators Generated More Than Half of the Revenue Share
Domestic tour operators had a 70% market share in 2022, highlighting the importance of the regional tourism sector. Domestic tour operators frequently have a strong market presence due to their extensive local destination knowledge and capacity to provide passengers with one-of-a-kind, culturally immersed experiences.
Domestic tour providers have the chance to profit from the rising industry by offering varied and all-inclusive travel packages to tourists who want to see new places and cultures close to home.
Asia Pacific to Generate Sales of US$ 315 Million of the Global Tour Operator Software Market
The Asia Pacific region offers a potential of more than US$ 315 million from 2023 to 2031, making it a highly attractive market. The region is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is home to the highest number of international passengers, making it a major role in the world's tourism industry. The areas' growing appeal as tourist attractions has a big impact on the growth of the tour operator software market.
The region is home to a wide variety of nations, each of which offers distinctive cultural experiences and magnificent natural beauty, drawing tourists from all over the world. The demand for effective and dependable tour operator software has increased as a result of rising disposable income and an expanding middle-class population in several nations in the Asia-Pacific region. For instance, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), China's per capita disposable income reached 36,883 yuan (about 5,487 dollars) in 2022, an increase of 5% year over year in nominal terms.
The travel and tourism sector in the Asia Pacific region has undergone a revolution due to technological advancements and increased internet usage. Travelers expect seamless and personalized travel experiences, which tour operator software can provide as smartphone penetration and internet platform access grow. For instance, China had roughly a 72 percent smartphone adoption rate as of 2022. By 2027, it is predicted that roughly 83 percent of Chinese citizens will be smartphone users. These software programs help tour operators effectively manage bookings, reservations, itineraries, and payments, increasing client satisfaction and fostering repeat business.
Competitive Landscape
Due to the existence of several small and medium-sized businesses working on a global scale, the tour operator software market is highly fragmented. The competition between software companies is projected to increase as players integrate their software with cloud and AI.
Segmentation Outline
The global tour operator software market segmentation focuses on Offering, Module, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, End User, and Region.
By Offering
• Software
• Services
By Module
• Booking/Reservation Management
• Inventory Management
• Payment Processing
• CRM (Customer Relationship Management)
• Back-office Management
• Accounting Management
By Deployment Mode
• SaaS
• Web Based
By Enterprise Size
• SMEs
• Large Enterprises
By End User
• International Tour Operators
• Domestic Tour Operators
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South Africa
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
