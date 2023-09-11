ZORBIANT TO PRODUCE THE THIRD SERIES OF THE DAY ONE PODCAST - INSIGHTS ROOM 101
Zorbiant is proud to announce that it has again been chosen by Day One Strategy to produce the 3rd series of its popular podcast show - Insights Room 101.
We are absolutely delighted that Hannah and Abigail have chosen Zorbiant to manage the production, marketing, and launch of the third series of the Day One Podcast - Insights Room 101.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ZORBIANT TO PRODUCE THE THIRD SERIES OF THE DAY ONE PODCAST - INSIGHTS ROOM 101
— Rahul Jerome, Founder & MD at Zorbiant
Leading podcast production agency Zorbiant is proud to announce that it has again been chosen by the healthcare insights agency - Day One Strategy to produce the third series of its highly popular Insights Room 101 - podcast show. This will be the third season the two brands have worked together on, and the next episode will launch on the 14th of September, 2023.
Uk-based leading podcast production agency - Zorbiant, is devoted to assisting its clients in reaping the numerous advantages of podcasts. With millions of listeners tuning in daily to their preferred shows, podcasts have become one of the most popular forms of media globally. The skilled team at Zorbiant offers comprehensive support throughout the entire process, enabling clients to enhance their brand and reach as many ideal listeners as possible.
Throughout the past eight years, this visionary brand has collaborated with numerous podcasts and clients hailing from both the UK and the US. Over this period, Zorbiant has broadened its service spectrum to encompass an array of offerings, spanning podcast launches, production, editing, marketing services, and even virtual event production. The skilled team excels in crafting compelling brand narratives that not only resonate with audiences but leave an enduring impression.
For the past two years, Zorbiant has been working with Day One Strategy, a healthcare-focused insights agency, to produce its highly popular podcast - Insights Room 101. This unique podcast is hosted by the founders of the business – Hannah Mann and Abigail Stuart. The show is based on the novel and entertaining format of Room 101, the only podcast where researchers learn what is "hot" and what is "not" in the world of market insight. It has interviews from senior corporate Insight leaders from technology providers to leading brands.
When embarking on the initial launch of the Day One Podcast - Insights Room 101, Hannah and Abigail sought a partner capable of overseeing the entire production and distribution of the show. Their objective was to engage both new and existing audiences while raising awareness of Day One Strategy's services. Following a competitive pitch process, they enlisted the services of Zorbiant, one of the leading podcast production agencies in the UK, to manage the first series. Since that point, this collaboration has consistently flourished. From the inception of the podcast, Zorbiant has assisted Day One in creating additional series, and they are currently honored to be working on the third scheduled for release in September.
Hannah Mann and Abigail Stuart, co-founders of Day One Strategy are set to return as the hosts for the third series of Insights Room 101. This new series will build upon the foundation laid by its predecessors, offering unparalleled access and valuable insights into what's hot and what's not in the world of insights. The Zorbiant team is currently collaborating closely with Day One on this exciting series, with the first episode scheduled for release on Thursday, September 14th.
Speaking ahead of the launch of the third series, Rahul Jerome, founder, and MD at Zorbiant added, “We are absolutely delighted that Hannah and Abigail have chosen Zorbiant to manage the production, marketing, and launch of the third series of the Day One Podcast. We have enjoyed a fantastic relationship with them over the last few years, and it has been a pleasure to watch the podcast grow from strength to strength.
The popularity of podcasts is showing no signs of slowing down, and we are working hard in conjunction with Day One Strategy to deliver the third series of the show. We are confident that it is going to be a fantastic series!”
To learn more about Zorbiant and the extensive array of podcast services on offer, visit https://www.zorbiant.com.
Further information on the Day One Strategy can be found at https://dayonestrategy.com/, while The Day One Podcast - Insights Room 101 is available on all leading podcast platforms, the website can be found here - https://dayonestrategy.com/category/our-thinking/podcasts/.
Rahul Jerome
Zorbiant
+44 20 3006 2993
services@zorbiant.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter