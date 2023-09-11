ZORBIANT TO PRODUCE THE THIRD SERIES OF THE DAY ONE PODCAST - INSIGHTS ROOM 101

The Day One Podcast - Cover Image Zorbiant logo

Zorbiant is proud to announce that it has again been chosen by Day One Strategy to produce the 3rd series of its popular podcast show - Insights Room 101.

We are absolutely delighted that Hannah and Abigail have chosen Zorbiant to manage the production, marketing, and launch of the third series of the Day One Podcast - Insights Room 101.” — Rahul Jerome, Founder & MD at Zorbiant