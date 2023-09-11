Tool Tracking Software Market to Generate Sales of US$ 100.5 Billion By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟏.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to generate a revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟎𝟎.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟑.𝟖% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Due to a growing company understanding of the advantages of tool tracking software and the demand for efficient inventory management, the global tool tracking software market is experiencing an increase in sales. Technology advancements like the fusion of cloud-based and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions have improved tool tracking software's capabilities.
Recent studies show that organizations that adopted tool tracking solutions had an average boost in total productivity of over 30%. This large improvement is attributable to less downtime, less tool loss and misplacement, and better resource management. Project schedules have been noticeably shortened by 25% for manufacturing and construction organizations because of real-time visibility into tool availability and location. The use of tool tracking software has also shown to be revolutionary in the fight against tool theft and loss. Companies that have implemented these solutions into their operations have seen an average 40% decrease in incidents involving tools, which has resulted in cost savings and decreased replacement costs.
With an increasing focus on data analytics and corporate intelligence, the tool monitoring software market is exhibiting a compelling trend. Organizations report an impressive gain in operational efficiency of up to 30% with real-time information on tool availability, usage trends, and maintenance needs. Furthermore, the incorporation of business intelligence tools equips stakeholders at all levels to make quick, well-informed decisions. Actionable insights are provided through customizable dashboards and interactive reports, resulting in a 25% decrease in response time for potential problems and changing demands. Businesses may now better use their resources, saving up to 20% on tool acquisition and maintenance costs, thanks to the adoption of data-driven initiatives.
𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The Cloud-based solutions attain the highest revenue share of 59.7% of the tool tracking software market and are anticipated to maintain their sizeable market position. The segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR of 14.5% throughout the projection period.
Cloud platforms are being adopted by businesses of all kinds, including SMEs and large corporations, in order to improve operational efficiency and lessen the strain of managing on-premises infrastructure. Tool data may now be accessed more easily and quickly thanks to the development of cloud-based tool tracking software. As a result, businesses have noted an improvement in team cooperation and a 50% increase in data accessibility. In addition, mobile-based tools tracking programs have further fueled this trend, with more than 60% of users opting to use them for convenient access on the go.
As the advantages of cloud technology become more widely known, more companies are switching to cloud-based tool tracking software. The awareness that cloud-based solutions make them an enticing alternative for contemporary firms looking to optimize their tool management operations is fueling this trend. These solutions enable real-time data tracking, streamline team collaboration, and provide cost-effective pricing models.
𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟓.𝟒%
The use of tool tracking software varies by business, but the industrial sector is seeing an increase in demand for inventory management tools to enhance and regulate supply chain operations. The inventory management segment of the worldwide tool tracking software market will exhibit the highest CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2031.
Accurate and real-time inventory data are difficult to manage for manufacturing organizations, which causes inefficiencies and operational disruptions. They may have better control over their inventory, enhance stock levels, cut down on waste, and boost production efficiency by implementing tool tracking software.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟒𝟎% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
According to Astute Analytica, North America witnessed a huge growth in revenue of 40%. The region gains the top position in the hierarchy of tool tracking software markets. The region's strong manufacturing and transportation sectors are responsible for its dominant position.
American manufacturing has traditionally been the global leader. According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the US generated US$ 2.3 trillion in manufacturing and value-added. Among the top 10 manufacturing countries, the United States has the highest manufacturing value added per person.
One of the factors driving the growth of the industrial sector in the United States for the tool tracking software market is the increased usage of cutting-edge technologies like robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). These innovations lower the cost of domestic production by raising the productivity and efficiency of industrial operations.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
The current market situation suggests a competitive environment with a number of well-established businesses and recent entrants offering cutting-edge features and approachable user interfaces. In the global tool tracking software market, this rivalry has resulted in reasonable pricing and a wide range of offerings, making the software available to a larger consumer base.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• Asset Panda, LLC
• CHECKROOM NV
• EZOfficeInventory
• GigaTrak
• GoCodes
• Plex Systems, Inc.
• ShareMyToolbox, LLC
• ToolHound
• ToolWorks (Meghsoft)
• WinTool AG
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
• Software
• Services
• Software as a Service (SaaS)
• Professional Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
• Large Enterprise
• Small and Medium Enterprise
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Cloud
• On-Premises
𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦
• iOS
• Android
• Windows
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Inventory Management
• Asset Tracking
• Equipment Maintenance
• Depreciation Management
• Analytics & Reporting
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Manufacturing
• IT & Telecom
• Automotive
• Hospitality
• Transportation and Logistics
• Healthcare and Life Sciences
• Retail and Consumer Goods
• Construction
• Others
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
o Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
