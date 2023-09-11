Excel Legacy Group Offers Custom-designed ESOP Feasibility Studies to Companies

A custom-designed feasibility study is vital for understanding the details and the effectiveness of the ESOP.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN AREA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Many successful businesses, and savvy business owners, realize that ESOP (employee stock ownership plans) is effective and critical for a smooth business transition. Some just need to review the details.

That’s why Excel Legacy Group (ELG) offers custom-designed ESOP Feasibility Studies to companies.

“A feasibility study is an important way to better understand how an ESOP maximizes and protects the interests of stakeholders, customers, employees, and investors,” explains Patti Plough, the experienced President, and CEO of the Excel Legacy Group.

A detailed feasibility study is a valuable ‘decision package’ for the company’s Board, Management, investors, and stakeholders to use as a blueprint for an informed decision about achieving the business’ desired practical and technical objectives and a crucial leadership and management team assessment to support the transition.

Some of the details which the ELG feasibility study can highlight are the fair market value of the business, a shareholders’ equity analysis to determine the ESOP’s impact on the company’s financial performance, and how after-tax proceeds of the sale compare with after-tax proceeds of other exit strategies.

Patti Plough adds that an Excel Legacy Group feasibility study is also valuable “to determine how much liquidity the seller needs, the seller’s intentions about stepping aside, and what role they intend to fill before they eventually exit.”

Understanding the details and the effectiveness of the ESOP is important!

Because most businesses have unique structures, strategies, needs, and situations, a carefully developed ESOP can be a tremendous help for business owners to prepare for retirement or exit their business in a dignified way while protecting their legacy, their business culture, and their trusted employees.

The collaborative ELG team has the experience and the expertise to customize a detailed ESOP feasibility study.

For more information, please visit https://excellegacygroup.com/services/ and excellegacygroup.com/about

###

About Excel Legacy Group, LLC:

At Excel Legacy Group, LLC (ELG), we strive to provide the highest quality, most comprehensive ESOP services to help clients in achieving their goals for their ESOPs. Our consultants, lawyers, and investment bankers help companies determine whether and how to establish and finance new ESOPs. Lastly, upon completion, ELG will organize and execute a company event to celebrate and communicate these new changes to your employees and communities.

Contact Details:

Patti (at) excellegacygroup (dot) com