EuroGeographics calls for integration of trusted geospatial data in next global development framework

Geospatial data should be integrated into the next development framework to strengthen and make it more inclusive beyond the 2030 Agenda, says EuroGeographics.

The not-for-profit membership association for European National Mapping, Cadastral and Land Registration Authorities was speaking at the thirteenth session of the United Nations Committee of Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management (UN-GGIM).

During a series of interventions, EuroGeographics reiterated its commitment to sharing its extensive knowledge exchange network with the Committee, as well as offering support in facilitating access to official high-value European geospatial data and demonstrating its contribution to the public good. The Association also welcomed a new paper on authoritative data by UN-GGIM’s Working Group on Policy and Legal Frameworks for Geospatial Information, adding that it provides a thorough global understanding of the meaning.

“As the Member Association representing the European organisations nationally mandated to produce geospatial information, we strongly believe in a society empowered by trusted authoritative data from official national sources,” said Sallie Payne Snell, Acting Secretary General and Executive Director, EuroGeographics.

“Our collaboration with the United Nations Statistical Division provides a platform for sharing expertise and experience to unlock the power of geospatial data to benefit people and planet. We have extensive experience in establishing partnerships with those who share our goal and, to further support the Committee’s activities, we are committed to providing access to our knowledge exchange programme which links different players within the wider data ecosystem.”

Carol Agius, Head of Representation and Stakeholder Engagement, EuroGeographics, added: “The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Report 2023 Special Edition highlights the data challenge for the SDGs and calls for more inclusive data for development. We agree with the Committee of Experts that more effort should be invested in coordinating and collating data for the SDGs to address both the information and digital divide.”

“As national providers of official geospatial information in Europe, our members’ data enables the connection between people and place, and plays a key role in measuring where progress is, or is not, being made. EuroGeographics therefore suggests to the Committee of Experts that geospatial data should be an integral component of the next development framework, and offers its support in enabling access to official high-value European geospatial data, sharing expertise and best practice, and demonstrating the use and value of location to provide a stronger and more inclusive development framework beyond the 2030 Agenda. “

EuroGeographics is an international not-for-profit organisation (AISBL/ IVZW under Belgian Law. BCE registration: 833 607 112) and the membership association for the European National Mapping, Cadastral and Land Registry Authorities.