The 2023 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference and "World Famous Mountain Dialogue" Set to Begin
EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated 2023 International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA) Annual Conference and "World Famous Mountain Dialogue" will officially begin in Xingyi, Guizhou on September 15th. IMTA members, renowned international organizations, relevant national cultural and tourism departments, leaders and officials from Guizhou Province, professional tourism organizations and enterprises, world-famous mountain and mountain tourism destination institutions, and other esteemed guests will be present. The conference will focus on the themes of "Mountain Tourism Resource Innovation and Destination Construction" and "World Famous Mountains Empower the Wellness of Mountain Tourism." It aims to tap into collective wisdom and industry expertise, address current challenges, and explore innovative strategies for sustainable mountain tourism governance in the new era, including the protection, innovative utilization, and development of mountain resources.
During the conference, the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA) will present a report on its work in 2023 and work plan for 2024. The host city for the "International Mountain Tourism Day 2024" themed event will be announced. Additionally, the "Report on World Mountain Tourism Development Trend (2023 Edition)" will be released. At the 2023 "World Famous Mountain Dialogue" event, invited guest speakers will engage in in-depth discussions on topics such as “Ecological Priority Empowers the Green Development of Famous Mountains Tourism” and “Mountain Tourism Leads a Healthy Lifestyle.” They will also launch the of "Jointly Building World Famous Mountain Tourism Destinations - World Famous Mountain Dialogue 2023" initiative. Furthermore, the event will showcase the 2023 World Famous Mountain Photography Exhibition, exhibiting the beauty of mountain tourism resources, highlighting the appeal of world famous mountains, and resonating with the spirit of the 2023 "World Famous Mountain Dialogue."
To encourage communication and collaboration, a Mountain Hot Spring Wellness Tourism seminar will be held on September 16th. Experts in hot spring health, representatives from hot spring enterprises, and research institutions will discuss topics related to mountain hot spring wellness tourism, seeking opportunities for cooperation.
In anticipation of the comprehensive implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and to promote the high-quality development of mountain tourism, the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA), in collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, has drafted the "Report on Mountain Tourism Cooperation and Development under the RCEP Framework," which will be released at the opening ceremony of the International Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports Conference 2023. Moreover, the conference will witness the prestigious awarding of the "IMTA International Mountain Hot Spring Health Tourism Pilot Demonstration Site" and "IMTA International Mountain Hiking Tourism Demonstration Route" to deserving sites.
Established in August 2017 as the world's first professional international organization dedicated to mountain tourism, the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA) has made significant progress in creating a platform for research, investment cooperation, dialogue, and exchange for the development of the mountain tourism industry. Guided by its core mission of "protecting mountain resources, preserving mountain civilization, promoting mountain economies, benefiting mountain communities, and committed to promoting sustainable mountain tourism development," the IMTA has played a pivotal role in nurturing and building independent brands such as theme forums, International Mountain Tourism Day, World Mountain Dialogue, and Asian Mountain Tourism Promotion Conference. These initiatives have provided both conceptual and practical support for the sustainable development of global mountain tourism.
In the midst of a thriving tourism industry and a vibrant market, the 2023 International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA) Annual Conference holds significant importance. This conference will serve as a platform to gather ideas, incorporate various strengths, and facilitate exchange and knowledge-sharing among members while influencing the industry. It promises to inject fresh energy into the development of the mountain tourism industry, inviting participants from all corners of the world to join this remarkable mountain tourism event.
Website: http://www.imtaweb.net/home/
Xiaomi Luo
