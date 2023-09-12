Almi Invest Exits as Versasec Outgrows Investment Portfolio

About

Versasec is the leading identity and credential management software and service provider for organizations and corporations worldwide. The award-winning software offers a new approach to identity and credential management. Versasec enables the highest levels of security in an increasingly connected world with growing numbers of remote workers, online business, and threat actors. The security provided by Versasec serves as a cornerstone in every enterprise security system to fully take advantage of the digital transformation. Versasec’s products help companies of all sizes easily deploy and manage virtual and physical smarts cards, tokens, RFID, FIDO and other PKI credentials throughout their lifecycle. Software developed by Versasec is available for on-prem and private clouds or as managed services (SaaS). Versasec has offices in Sweden, USA, Germany, France, UAE, United Kingdom, Malaysia and Egypt. It is headquartered in Stockholm and Austin, TX. Its customers enjoy first-class support, maintenance, and training. Versasec’s products are available through our extensive reseller network.

