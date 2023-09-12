Almi Invest Exits as Versasec Outgrows Investment Portfolio

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Versasec, a global, profitable, leading supplier of IAM products, announces a significant change in its ownership structure. The early stage investor Almi, has divested its ownership in the company. Consequently, several Versasec board members, management, and founders decided to increase their shareholding in the company. In addition, a new investor, Blixx, has joined and expressed their confidence in the vision and mission of Versasec.

Versasec is grateful for Almi’s investment in its early stages and its committed vision to success from day one. Sarah Glücksman, Exits and Portfolio Management at Almi Invest, commented: “we have collaborated with Versasec as an active investor since 2011. Versasec is now a global, profitable, leading supplier of IAM products. Almi Invest’s focus is on supporting early-stage businesses, therefore we have made the strategic decision to divest our ownership in Versasec. This resulted in an opportunity that was offered to current shareholders and dedicated employees, and the proceeds will be allocated towards new early-stage startups in Sweden.”

The investment company Blixx AB has made its first investment in Versasec AB. Blixx AB is a business angel-driven investment company with 8 owners. It invests in cash-generating companies, building up a portfolio of companies in early stages. Versasec is added to its portfolio which now consists of 6 companies. “We have been following the company for some time. Versasec has established itself very well in the market and is now moving quickly into new technology with a SaaS solution. Therefore, the present combination of low risk and a huge potential made us make this investment” stated Fredrik Runnquist, Chairman of Blixx AB, and Versasec’s board member.

Mr. Torvald Bohlin, and Versasec’s Chairman of the Board, is excited about the new ownership structure, saying, “I am very pleased to welcome Blixx as a new shareholder and about the fact that our current shareholders have acquired a large part of Almi Invest´s holding in Versasec. I would like to thank Almi for having been an appreciated shareholder for over ten years, contributing to Versasec´s development to become a leading player in the global Identity and Access Management industry.”

About

Versasec is the leading identity and credential management software and service provider for organizations and corporations worldwide. The award-winning software offers a new approach to identity and credential management. Versasec enables the highest levels of security in an increasingly connected world with growing numbers of remote workers, online business, and threat actors. The security provided by Versasec serves as a cornerstone in every enterprise security system to fully take advantage of the digital transformation. Versasec’s products help companies of all sizes easily deploy and manage virtual and physical smarts cards, tokens, RFID, FIDO and other PKI credentials throughout their lifecycle. Software developed by Versasec is available for on-prem and private clouds or as managed services (SaaS). Versasec has offices in Sweden, USA, Germany, France, UAE, United Kingdom, Malaysia and Egypt. It is headquartered in Stockholm and Austin, TX. Its customers enjoy first-class support, maintenance, and training. Versasec’s products are available through our extensive reseller network.

Check out the Versasec blog here.

