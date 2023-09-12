Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Worthy' Memoir World Tour Set to Captivate Dubai this November
‘Worthy: A Journey with Jada Pinkett Smith’ is a one night only even where Jada Pinkett Smith invites Dubai to join her adventure in search of love and self-worth while recounting her story through intimate conversation
The Hollywood Icon will also host an exclusive ‘Red Table Talk’ inspired event in Abu Dhabi on November 6th, brought to life by Maven Global Access
Hollywood icon Jada Pinkett Smith will bring her world tour ‘Worthy: A Journey with Jada Pinkett Smith’ to Dubai at 8pm on 7th November at the prestigious Coca-Cola Arena. Fans will get the unique opportunity to experience an intimate evening with Pinkett Smith as she delves into the heart and soul of her debut memoir, ‘Worthy’ which releases worldwide on October 17th, 2023. The Hollywood icon will also host an exclusive ‘Red Table Talk’ inspired event in Abu Dhabi on 6th November, also brought to life by Maven Global Access.
Jada Pinkett Smith is an actor, producer, entrepreneur, musician, host, author and advocate whose career has spanned over 30 years. During this special event, Jada will recount her story in an intimate conversation with readers. From an unconventional upbringing in Baltimore, to an unconventional marriage to one of the most famous men in the world, adhering to the status quo has never been a familiar road for Jada Pinkett Smith. She will share her journey of navigating complicated, false narratives about her marriage, her family, and herself. Through it all, Jada has learned to embrace her own worth fully and inspires us to do the same.
Sarah Omolewu, Managing Partner of Maven Global Access—the tour's producers—will join Pinkett Smith on stage for this eagerly awaited conversation. “We are thrilled to welcome Jada Pinkett Smith to Dubai for what promises to be an unforgettable evening. Every city on the 'Worthy' World Tour will witness the power of Jada's story, but there's something especially magical about the energy and connection we anticipate here. We're excited to facilitate this intimate space where Jada unfolds the transformative layers of her memoir for our Dubai audience.”
Both UAE events promise to bring Jada's journey to life as she shares her personal experiences, ensuring an engaging and inspiring experience for attendees. Tickets are available on worthymena.com.
For media enquiries, please contact: kim@mavenglobalaccess.cpom
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jada Pinkett Smith is an actor, producer, musician, host, author and advocate whose career has spanned over 30 years.
Raised in Baltimore by her mother, Pinkett Smith attended the Baltimore School for the Arts where she majored in dance and theater. She continued her studies at the North Carolina School of the Arts before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. In 1987, she landed her breakthrough role as Lena James on the groundbreaking NBC series, A Different World. Her acting career continued to evolve when in 1993 she made it to the big screen in her first feature film, Menace II Society, which took her from Hollywood across the globe to the Cannes Film Festival.
Pinkett Smith had officially become a global star garnering roles in films such as The Nutty Professor, Set It Off, Scream 2, Ali, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, The Matrix Resurrections, Madagascar, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, and Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted and comedies such as Bad Moms and Girls Trip, to name a few.
At the same time, Pinkett Smith also lends her talents behind the camera producing projects including The Secret Life of Bees starring Queen Latifah and Dakota Fanning , the Tony Award winning Broadway musical Fela! and executive producing King Richard, The Karate Kid, the documentary Free Angela and All Political Prisoners, the CBS syndicated talk show The Queen Latifah Show, Red Table Talk: The Estefans as well as Queen Cleopatra and Queen Njinga for Netflix.
In 2018, Pinkett Smith added a new element to her multi-hyphenate talents, one of host, on the Emmy award-winning talk show titled Red Table Talk. On the series, Jada, alongside her daughter, Willow Smith and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, take a multi-generational approach to discussions that speak to social and cultural issues, which have encouraged open discussions and dialogue among people of all ages.
About Maven Global Access
Maven Global Access is an entity under the umbrella of award-winning entertainment marketing firm Maven Marketing & Events that marries its strategic marketing know-how and expertise in dynamic global business markets. Through its marquee programme, Access Abu Dhabi, the Maven team is harnessing solid connections and deep knowledge of operations in the region to support women and minority businesses looking to expand beyond U.S. borders. From basic business setup to meetings with potential partners and investors, Maven's turnkey services provide 360-degree solutions.
About Coca-Cola Arena
Opened in June 2019, Coca-Cola Arena has revolutionised the live entertainment industry in the UAE and throughout the Middle East. Capable of hosting live shows 365 days a year, the fully air-conditioned, 17,000-capacity arena establishes Dubai as a major destination on the global events circuit. Coca-Cola Arena’s unique automated seating design means it can be adapted to international and local events of all sizes, from international touring artists, sporting tournaments, e-gaming, comedy and live theatre and musical performances, to conferences, gala dinners, AGMs and weddings. Located in the heart of City Walk, Dubai’s lifestyle destination, Coca-Cola Arena is a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and a 5-minute walk from the closest Dubai Metro Station. The region’s largest multipurpose indoor arena, Coca-Cola Arena is an asset of Dubai Holding entertainment portfolio and is managed by ASM Global, the world’s leading venue management and services company.
