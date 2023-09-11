Empowering the eLearning Ecosystem: LearnWorlds Joins Forces with Fiverr to Boost Access to Top Experts

LearnWorlds Logo

LearnWorlds, a leading lightweight LMS, is excited to announce a new partnership with Fiverr, the global online marketplace for freelance services.

ATHENS, ATTICA, GREECE, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With eLearning becoming the default mode of learning for organizations and professionals of all sizes, our strategic alliance aims to enhance this growing landscape by offering course creators, L&D experts, and businesses access to the expertise of LearnWorlds professionals through Fiverr's dynamic platform.

As the world continues to embrace online learning, the need for high-quality eLearning experiences has become more essential than ever. The LearnWorlds and Fiverr partnership addresses this need by leveraging the existing LearnWorlds Experts directory – a hub that showcases a diverse range of professionals skilled in eLearning development.

The new dedicated self-served marketplace within Fiverr, promoting LearnWorlds-certified experts, represents the next natural step in enhancing the eLearning landscape, enabling learners, educators, and corporate customers to tap into a rich pool of talented professionals with specialized knowledge in course creation, instructional design, marketing & selling courses, and educational technology.

"We believe in the transformative power of education and are dedicated to equipping our customers with the tools and experts they need to excel in the digital learning space," says Panos Siozos, CEO of LearnWorlds. "In a rapidly evolving educational landscape, the partnership between LearnWorlds and Fiverr reinforces our commitment to supporting the global eLearning ecosystem, where collaboration and expertise converge to elevate the online education experience."

According to Gal Avidan, Head of Fiverr Certified:

“The partnership with LearnWorlds and Fiverr Certified enriches Fiverr’s pool of elearning talent. We are onboarding freelancers who are experts in LearnWorlds technology. Businesses seeking help with LearnWorlds services now have a secure, immediate solution with these certified, vetted freelancers, ready to help and support.”

To explore the LearnWorlds-Fiverr partnership and connect with LearnWorlds-certified experts or join in, visit the Fiverr Marketplace. You can also discover the depth of expertise within the LearnWorlds community by exploring the LearnWorlds Experts Directory.

This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of both platforms to amplify individual potential and drive progress in an ever-evolving digital landscape, ensuring that educators and businesses can access the expertise required to create innovative and impactful learning experiences.



About LearnWorlds

LearnWorlds is a cloud-based, no-code, white-label, all-in-one platform for creating and selling online courses. More than 8,500 professional trainers, training organizations, and corporations in more than 130 countries trust the platform to sell online courses, train employees and associates, and educate their customers. In a sea of online course platforms, LearnWorlds stands out with its user-friendliness, exceptional content authoring, powerful website builder, extended customizability, and dedicated and unwavering customer support, all of which make LearnWorlds a beloved tool for L&D professionals, educators, designers, and developers alike. LearnWorlds has offices in Limassol, Cyprus, and Athens, Greece, while more than 90% of staff is fully remote.

(www.learnworlds.com | hello@learnworlds.com)



About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools, tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 600 skills, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture. Don’t get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.