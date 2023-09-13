Introducing "Homo Novus: A Brief His-story of Tomorrow"
A Fascinating Exploration of the Future of Humanity Through a Theistic LensPORT-HARCOURT, RIVERS, NIGERIA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where technological advancements are shaping the trajectory of our society, there is growing concern about the potential consequences of this rapid digitalization. Amakiri Welekwe, a technology consultant and evangelist addresses these pressing concerns in his groundbreaking nonfiction book, "Homo Novus: A Brief His-story of Tomorrow." Drawing on a lifetime of work in information technology and a theistic perspective, Welekwe offers a profound examination of history and presents a compelling vision of humanity's future.
In "Homo Novus," Welekwe embarks on a captivating journey through time, seeking to uncover the origins and destiny of our species. He delves into existential questions that have puzzled humanity for centuries, such as our identity & purpose, the human condition, the idea of progress, and the frightening trajectory of digital technology. Welekwe challenges conventional beliefs and offers a refreshing perspective on the future of humanity, far removed from the transhumanist notions presented in Yuval Harari's "Homo Deus."
At this critical moment in history, where the survival of our species hangs in the balance, Welekwe introduces the concept of Homo novus – the extraordinary new humanity. According to Welekwe, “Resurrection from the dead is the defining event in God’s ultimate plan for the inauguration of a new humanity.” Through this transformative process, existing humans have the potential to evolve into a superior species aligned with the Creator's original plan. This vision surpasses the transhumanist goals that dominate contemporary discourse, providing a more profound and compelling alternative.
The author noted that “The first human to ever experience this kind of bodily transformation or upgrade was Jesus Himself. When Jesus rose from the dead, He became the pioneering first member of a glorious new humanity—the Homo novus species. His victory over death opened a way for us (Homo sapiens) to become that new kind of human.”
"Homo Novus" paints a vivid picture of this remarkable new humanity, highlighting its desirable qualities and how it relates to our current existence. Welekwe skillfully weaves together his findings and arguments, presenting an account that offers a thought-provoking and enlightening perspective on the future of our species. This earned it endorsements from esteemed tech and church leaders around the world including Dr. Dave Burrows, President and Senior Pastor, Bahamas Faith Ministries Int., who described the book as “...both scholarly and thought provoking...” “Homo Novus” also earned positive reviews from two highly esteemed review magazines in publishing: Kirkus and Publishers Weekly Booklife.
Publishers Weekly Booklife Reviews described it as “Impassioned treatise surveying humanity’s tech future…calling for readers who may feel that “something isn’t quite right” in our digital age to reject a possible future as “homo deus” and connect instead to something greater than technology…” Welekwe’s compelling narrative offers a unique perspective that challenges conventional thinking, leaving readers with a much needed sense of hope. For more information, please visit the author’s website.
