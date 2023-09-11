The Swing Tones Logo The Swing Tones play live at The Bourbon Room Dancers take the floor at The Swing Tones Concert

The Swing Tones bring their big band swingafied fusion sound to clubs around Southern California.

The Swing Tones are the ultimate big band experience for all generations & The Bourbon Room is the perfect venue for our sound. We will get your toes tapping & bring out the spirit of Old Hollywood.”” — Aaron Jacobs

The Swing Tones Live at The Bourbon Room Hollywood.

The Swing Tones are kicking off fall with a spooky performance Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood. Following the success of Summer Swing Nights 2023, Aaron Jacobs Productions (AJP) is thrilled to bring their big band with their signature swingafied sound to clubs around Southern California.

“The Swing Tones are the ultimate big band experience accessible for all generations, and the Bourbon Room is the perfect venue for our sound,” said Aaron Jacobs, executive producer and founder of AJP. “Join us for this show that will get your toes tapping and bring out the spirit of Old Hollywood.”

Seven vocalists and six instruments make up the big band sound of the Swing Tones, and its repertoire spans decades so viewers can expect tunes Like “Boy from New York City & Sing Sing Sing,” and debuting new swingingly spookafied tunes of “Love Potion No. 9, Thriller & Dead Man’s Party”

Tickets are on sale now at https://bourbonroomhollywood.com/tm-event/the-swing-tones-w-dj-emilio/ Doors open at 6:30PM. Concert begins at 7:30PM. Tickets start at $45.

The Swing Tones debuted at Summer Swing Nights in 2018 at the Automobile Driving Museum in El Segundo with a mission to preserve the legacies of big band and swing music while contemporizing the experience with some modern twists. Highlighting vocal harmonic sounds such as “The Andrews Sisters” and “The Manhattan Transfer,” The Swing Tones also take modern tunes and "swingify" them, like the popular Postmodern Jukebox.

The Bourbon Room Hollywood is a truly iconic venue kicked off by the global sensation Rock of Ages. It hosts live performances across a variety of genres, ranging from rock n’ roll to stand-up comedy to immersive theatrical experiences.

