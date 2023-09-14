How to Build a Great Career in Auto Sales: Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man teammates Welcome to IAM used car dealership

The Indy Auto Man used car dealership reveals the main qualities needed to become a member of the growing sales team.

Being among the top employers on the Indiana market, Indy Auto Man is a company that cares about staff needs. We pay special attention to guiding newcomers and helping them succeed in the profession.” — Ariel Tanner, HR manager for Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Residents of Indianapolis and nearby cities have the opportunity to restart their careers and try new roles, becoming a part of the Indy Auto Man team.

These days, many US citizens have to search for new job opportunities amid the global crisis. Often, it’s a strong challenge and a ground for stress and financial instability. The Indy Auto Man dealership strives to create an environment for education, creativity, and better career prospects for the members of the Indiana community and open new vacancies for Automotive Sales Associates in preparation for upcoming growth. This is a good chance to become an expert salesperson without the fear of failure in a new occupation. The IAM human resource department offers personal coaching along with upward opportunities for every employee.

“Auto sales is an area where it is easy to make a career if you are hard-working, sociable, and active. Here, personal and business qualities are valued much higher than an excellent diploma,” says Victor Figlin, the GM at Indy Auto Man. “The profession of a car salesman is a whole art and science. Many customers come to the dealership with a negative attitude toward the salesmen, and our task is to change their minds, help them find the best deal with no pressure, and set them free from any headache associated with car buying.”

The Indy Auto Man dealership is looking for initiative and open-minded people, who wish to help others to crystallize the demands from the abstract wishes to find the best options among the alternatives. In turn, the Indianapolis dealer offers ample opportunities for professional growth and a perfect work-life balance.

The dealership provides an in-depth training program that allows their new hires to learn the processes and objection handling, and inherit various product knowledge from experienced colleagues. This includes hands-on training with managers, peers, and GM, as well as personalized IAM training that covers Indy Auto Man's core values, and processes.

At the interview, the applicants are expected to demonstrate a keen interest in the automotive domain. But above all, the Indy Auto Man team is looking for communicable, open-minded, and ambitious people willing to help customers and colleagues.

A future salesperson will be able to choose from two pay plan options: (A) commission only or (B) a guaranteed monthly salary with the opportunity to earn a monthly bonus.

“We have found that option B is attractive to new talents because they are able to step into a new role with 100% commitment to the training program without the fear of trying to survive on a commission-only pay plan,” explains Ariel Tanner, the IAM HR. “But mature representatives, who know their potential, often take the first option, which provides them with higher income.”

The list of employee perks also includes:

Gym membership and health & wellness reimbursement;

Weekly pay every Friday;

Employee referral bonuses;

Generous PTO plans;

$15,000 company-paid life insurance;

Free snacks;

Paid birthday off.

The Indy Auto Man company is guided by GRIT values when hiring, reviewing, rewarding, or firing their staff. They cater to personal growth, encourage initiative and creative thinking in overcoming difficulties, and guarantee transparency in relations and decisions. The management works hard to create a highly motivated team of experts able to provide top-quality customer service. A lot of attention is paid to team building and mutual support. The dealership gained the position of top employer thanks to the warm family-like climate created by friendly, attentive, professional, and very people-oriented top management: Eugene Gorin and Victor Figlin.

Those who share values of open communication and honesty and are willing to grow and evolve in auto sales are welcome to respond to job proposals on Indeed or apply directly on indyautoman.com.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man, the winner of Indy Top Workplaces 2022 & 2023 and Great Employers to Work in Indiana in 2022 & 2023, is a multi-brand used car dealership, providing exceptional customer service since 2008. Their assortment includes 400+ vehicles, including cars, SUVs, commercial vans, and trucks. The company strives to contribute to the Indiana community and organize numerous business and charitable activities.