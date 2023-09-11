Faunus Global Redefines Pet Care Based on Bio-Data
Achieved patents on the world's first non-human blockchain genetic compensation systemTHE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the rapidly growing global pet care market in the post-COVID era, Faunus Global Inc. (Faunus Global) has successfully integrated blockchain technology into genetic analysis. To enable tailored well-being solutions for pets, it is essential to collect and analyze both innate genetic data and acquired environmental factors. In this regard, Faunus Global provides services through its proven non-human blockchain platform.
Based on four years of business planning, Faunus Global was established on October 7, 2021. The idea was inspired by the Roman mythological deity 'Faunus,' who presided over forests and livestock. Faunus is the god of the woods and shepherds.
Faunus Global took second place with its blockchain platform based on non-human genetic data in the 1st Investor Relations (IR) session of Ggaebi Investment Club, also collaboratively held as the 2nd Digital Asset Investment Forum in Seoul, South Korea, on April 18, 2022.
In addition, on July 25, 2023, Faunus Global participated in the 1st Trinity Club Members Security Token Offering (STO) held in Seoul, Korea. Choo Hyun, CEO of Faunus Global, who attended the contest, conducted Faunus Global IR for about 80 investors and was selected third place.
Hyung Joong Kim, the Korea Fintech Society (KFS) president, was on the evaluation panel with six other experts in the related field. President Kim is also the director of Korea University's Cryptocurrency Research Center and was appointed an advisor to the Korea Blockchain Contests Association in 2019, making him a highly authoritative figure in the blockchain industry in Korea.
Faunus Global achieved patents on the world's first non-human blockchain genetic compensation system. In addition, it completed its NFT validation through a certified Korean appraisal firm, with high growth potential considering the spread of the global pet humanization trend and the development of 'Pet & Tech' through medical and IT technology innovation.
On Faunus' mobile app, users can receive rewards through various activities. For example, they can collect items and obtain coins according to their ranking. There is also a breeding system, and it is possible to sell unique characters virtually created as high-priced NFTs.
Faunus Global continuously conducts research and development by collecting and analyzing big data from data and bio labs to provide users with medical, care, and tailored subscription services based on advanced healthcare solutions.
Ushering in a new era where animals have a voice in the digital age, Faunus Global provides data-based personalized healthcare services and completes the healthy lives of non-humans. It collects bio-data through genetic testing on companion animals and builds multi-omics big data. It is now available to join the Faunus’ community on Telegram and be a part of a groundbreaking movement dedicated to the well-being of animals and pets worldwide.
Faunus Global is thrilled to embark on this exciting path of innovation, collaboration, and positive impact. Inviting all stakeholders, enthusiasts, and supporters, Faunus Global continues to push boundaries and shape the future. Connecting on Telegram allows exclusive access to the latest updates, insights, and discussions about Faunus Global's innovative features and initiatives.
Together, brighter and more meaningful change in the respective fields is expected. For any further inquiries, the following contact details can be used to reach out to Faunus Global’s dedicated team.
Faunus Global Inc.
Faunus Global Inc.
+82 50-71427-7027
faunus_info@naver.com