Cordell Broadus and Gushcloud launch inaugural WORLD CHAMP at F1 Singapore; with a full day activation at Chijmes Hall
Cordell Broadus and Gushcloud launch inaugural WORLD CHAMP at F1 Singapore; with a full day activation at Chijmes Hall
I am excited to be in Singapore again during the F1 season and to be hosting the inaugural WORLD CHAMP alongside my partner, Gushcloud.”SINGAPORE, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the successful line up of activations from last year, Cordell Broadus - Snoop Dogg’s son and top web3 entrepreneur returns to Singapore and partners with Gushcloud - homegrown global creator company to launch inaugural WORLD CHAMP alongside Asia’s premier crypto conference TOKEN2049 and Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022.
— Cordell Broadus
The WORLD CHAMP event will consist of an afternoon lineup of panels, fireside chats, a display of a life size art installation of a bored ape, and also a takeover of a taco restaurant at Chijmes. Following the afternoon lineup, the cathedral will be converted into an exclusive lounge celebrating Hip Hop’s 50th birthday, honouring the godfather of Hip Hop - Russell Simmons who will be present for the event. The full day event will happen on 15th September 2023, from 2pm - 1am to bring the founder and investor community in Web3, music and technology together.
“I am excited to be in Singapore again during the F1 season and to be hosting the inaugural WORLD CHAMP alongside my partner, Gushcloud. Especially during the “bear market” currently, my team and I see the importance of us bringing together and highlighting the community and founders that continue to build their projects, develop their intellectual property and invest into the ecosystem,” Cordell Broadus mentioned.
Here are select activities that will be happening at Chijmes Hall on 15 September 2023,
World Champ Partners Day - A 5 hour long public event from 2 - 7pm where Cordell Broadus will bring along founders and partners of blue chip web3 companies like Sandbox, Gorilla Gazing, Claynation, Tezos on panels and fireside conversations to discuss the future of Web3 and to share their game plans.
Hip Hop 50 Celebration - Another invite-only event where Cordell Broadus will host and honour the godfather of Hip Hop, Russell Simmons alongside top local rappers including Sheikh Haikel, Shigga Shay and Dharni.
Bored Taco Takeover - Bored Taco, a taco activation will be taking place in collaboration with Senor Taco restaurant from 3pm onwards where the first 100 tacos will be given out for free to attendees of the event.
Champ Medici: Recharge - The public can visit and take a selfie with the life-size Champ Medici inflatable installation in the middle of Chijmes hall. This 40-foot art piece aims to show the world that Champ Medici and its communities are in a constant recharging process. This piece makes its 2nd appearance in Singapore again.
Cordell adds, “Hosting World Champ in 2023 is ultra special because it is also Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary. I see this year’s activation as my tribute to the culture and for me to honour Russell Simmons who has laid the seeds to our community’s success and has laid the foundation for the next generation of entrepreneurs like me to thrive.”
###
About Gushcloud International
Gushcloud International is a global content and commerce company powered by the creator economy. It connects audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.
The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With more than 300 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 11 offices globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Greater China, Australia and the United States of America.
Ross Manicad
Gushcloud International
+63 9459856111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other