MPD Continues Efforts to Decrease Fatal and Serious Injury Traffic Crashes Through a Joint Traffic Enforcement Initiative with PGPD Along Southern Avenue, Southeast

As the District of Columbia sees an increase in traffic fatalities, the Metropolitan Police Department will continue our focus on traffic enforcement and education throughout the city. On Thursday, September 7, 2023, MPD continued efforts through a Joint Traffic Safety Initiative with the Prince George’s County Police Department along Southern Avenue, Southeast.

In addition to focusing on traffic safety, this initiative focused on promoting safe driving, providing education, traffic violation enforcement, along with taking suspected impaired drivers and unsafe drivers off the road.

During the Joint Traffic Safety Initiative, MPD had the below outcomes:

Thursday, September 8, 2023 Southern Avenue, Southeast Notice of Infraction Warnings and Tickets Issued 116 Arrests 1 (No Permit) 1 (Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol and Concealed Carry License Violation)

The District of Columbia continues to work towards eliminating all fatal and serious injury crashes through the citywide Vision Zero initiative. MPD wants drivers to stay safe while on the roads and will address drivers who put others at risk.

The Metropolitan Police Department is committed to our partnerships with our neighboring jurisdictions, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the District Department of Transportation, and the US Department of Transportation to make the roadways in our communities a safe place for everyone.