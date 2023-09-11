Gluten-Free Pasta Market is likely to reach $1.29 Billion by 2027 | H.J. Heinz Company L.P., Quinoa Corporation

Gluten-Free Pasta Market

The global gluten-free products market is expected to reach $7.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in sale of private labeling of gluten-free products, lower price of gluten-free products by multinational and SMEs” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pasta consumption has been on the rise, fostering the pasta global trend, which is attributable to the rise in awareness about the various health benefits associated with the consumption of pasta. North America and Europe has witnessed higher concentration of pasta consumption. According to the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), in 2017, the per capita consumption of pasta in France was 8.1 kg, whereas in Germany it was 7.7 kg. Italy by far has the highest number of pasta consumers recording 9kg per capita consumption. As per National Pasta Association, consumption of pasta in the U.S. accounted for 2.7 million tons in 2017. These regions comprise majority gluten-intolerant consumers, thus boosting the gluten-free pasta market growth.

The global gluten-free pasta market report includes analysis of the major market players such as H.J. Heinz Company L.P., Quinoa Corporation, Bionaturae LLC, RPs Pasta Company, Barilla G.E R. F. LLI S.P.A., Doves Farm Foods Ltd, DR. SCHR AG/SPA, AMI Operating Inc., Pastificio Lucio Garofalo S.p.A., and Jovial Foods Inc.

Gluten-free products are generally more expensive than the regular food products containing wheat ingredients. This is attributable to the additional costs incurred on developing gluten-free food products. According to the Gluten-Intolerance Group of North America, celiac shoppers estimated that up to 30% of their entire monthly grocery bill was spent on gluten-free products. Consumers with gluten intolerance are expected to have less preference over gluten-free food products due to high pricing of these products.

The global gluten-free pasta market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into brown rice pasta, quinoa pasta, chickpea pasta, and multigrain pasta. The brown-rice pasta segment held the largest share, contributing nearly one-third of the total market and is projected to continue its trend throughout the study period. However, the chickpea pasta segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand from health-conscious consumers.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into retail shops, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and e-commerce. The retail store segment held the largest share, accounting for more than half of the total market share and is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The market is analyzed across various regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the largest share, contributing nearly half of the total share and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in a number of celiac diseases in the region. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in pursuit for food products that need minimal time to cook.