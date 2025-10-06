Aircraft Window Frame Market Set to Surpass $250.5 Million by 2031, Register at a CAGR of 6.3%

Aircraft Window Frame Market by Aircraft Type, Product Type, Material Type, Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aircraft window frame market size was valued at $136.30 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $250.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.Rise in aircraft deliveries and surge in the application of lightweight materials in the production of aircraft window frames to drive the global aircraft window frame market trends. Favorable government policies and initiatives for promoting domestic aircraft services will create new growth opportunities for the global industry. Based on region, the Asia-Pacific sub-continent contributed toward the highest market share in 2021.Download FREE Report Sample (258 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31492 The concept of the aircraft window frame is typically attributed to the window frame, which includes a laminated outer rim and the inner band having a central aperture for receiving a window pane. It is primarily used in windshields and passenger cabin windows to provide rigidity to the windows. Currently, the surge in demand for composite materials used in the manufacturing of aircraft window frames is the key factor that drives the growth of the aircraft window frame market. For instance, manufacturers use “Lexan polycarbonate”, a lightweight window frame material that is relatively strong and has decent optical properties. Also, major commercial aircraft OEMs, Boeing and Airbus, have worked with material suppliers and parts fabricators and developed composite window frames for their next-generation aircraft, B787 and A350XWB. Composite window frames offer superior damage tolerance and have almost 50% lower weight compared to traditional aluminum frames.In addition, the aircraft window frame market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the rise in the demand for large windows for enhanced passenger experience and a surge in the number of aircraft deliveries. Major countries such as Canada, U.S., Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Saudi Arabia, and India witness a rise in the number of air passengers and aircraft deliveries. For instance, according to the Bureau of transportation, in October 2021, U.S. Airlines’ passengers increased by 119% from October 2020. According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), passenger numbers could double to 8.2 billion in 2037 at a 3.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Thus, increase in aircraft production during the forecast period owing to the rise in air traffic is expected to drive the growth of the aircraft window frame market.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-window-frame-market/purchase-options The factors such as surge in the number of aircraft deliveries, increase in use of lightweight materials in manufacturing aircraft window frames, and rise in the replacement of old aircraft supplement the growth of the aircraft window frame market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and congestion and delay in air traffic are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, government support & initiatives for promoting domestic aircraft and adopting low-cost carriers (LCC) in emerging economies create market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global aircraft window frame market based on aircraft type, product type, material type, application, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31492 Based on region, the Asia-Pacific sub-continent contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global aircraft window frame market share. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is set to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. In addition, the Europe aircraft window frame market is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast timespan. The report also analyzes regions including the LAMEA and North America.Key participants in the global aircraft window frame industry examined in the research include ACE Advanced Composite Engineering GmbH, Aerospace Plastic Components, Bayern Innovativ GmbH, Control Logistics Inc., Gentex Corporation, GKN Aerospace Services Limited, Lee Aerospace, LP Aero Plastics Inc., Perkins Aircraft Services, Plexiweiss GmbH, PPG Industries, Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., SIFCO Industries Inc., SkyArt.com, Tech-Tool Plastics Corporation, The Nordam Group LLC, and Llamas Plastics, Inc.Similar Reports We Have on Aircraft Industry:Aircraft Windows & Windshields Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-windows-and-windshields-market-A09212 Aviation Asset Management Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aviation-asset-management-market-A13891 Aircraft Cabin Interior Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-cabin-interior-market

