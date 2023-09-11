CryptoChronic Launches Public Beta, Offering Free Gaming Experience for All
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Chronic Games Limited is thrilled to announce the eagerly awaited launch of CryptoChronic's Public Beta. Scheduled for Friday, September 15, 2023, at 12:00 PM (noon) Central European Summer Time, this event marks an exciting milestone for gamers worldwide. During the Public Beta, CryptoChronic's innovative game will be accessible to everyone, completely free of charge, via their website.
Bringing fun back to crypto, CryptoChronic is the free-to-earn cannabis-themed gaming metaverse that reinvents Pokémon and Tamagotchi as blockchain-based, digital-pet collectibles – Chronics - that gamers breed, nurture, and battle in Smoke-Offs against their friends.
To expand their user base and build momentum, Chronic Games has successfully launched a referral program, which has been both extended and enhanced. Esteemed members of the community are warmly invited to refer their friends, with the opportunity to receive original Chronic NFTs minted on the Ethereum network as a generous reward. Instructions for participation are readily available on CryptoChronic’s social channels.
Marco Prinzi, CEO of Chronic Games, shares his excitement, stating, "The enthusiastic comments and support from our community have further convinced us that CryptoChronic deserves to be experienced by as many people as possible. A growing player base significantly enhances the gameplay experience, and creating exciting battles among a wide range of participants, including your own best friends, is truly awesome. Our testing also greatly benefits from increased concurrent usage — a true win-win situation. With deep pride, we cherish the collaborative growth nurtured alongside our esteemed fans."
Meanwhile, the team awaits more opportune times for the launch of the full game, drawing nearer to the halving event and growing the community organically on a daily basis. Concurrently, they are actively pursuing partnerships with the aim of fostering growth and improvement alongside the community. Their objective is to gather momentum, identify effective solutions, and unveil the complete version during the upcoming bull market, supported by steadfast partners.
CryptoChronic stands at the forefront of a new era, wielding the power to redefine the concept of digital asset ownership and video game development. The invitation is extended to gamers, digital collectors, crypto enthusiasts, and innovators alike, encouraging them to partake in the launch and embark on a journey to establish higher standards for crypto-based gaming, setting new benchmarks across the industry.
