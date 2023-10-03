theatre of the vampires is a fast-paced and thrilling novel, with a fresh twist to the narrative, and a surprise ending

Pick up this book today Vampire King leader of the army of monsters picture of the author

maintenance man working late is bitten by bats he bites back befriending one that teaches him how to be a vampire and prepare for the fast-approaching nightmare

This is unique twist on the Vampire genre regarding the bats that has never been explored before. The story takes place in a old majestic multi-use theatre showing what goes on behind the curtain.” — H.F.Galloway

LOS ANGLES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Thriller "Theatre of the Vampires" byH. F. Galloway,-- Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Thriller - General book "Theatre of the Vampires" by H. F. Galloway.

"Reviewed By Jessica Barbosa for Readers' Favorite Herb was a maintenance man working late. Just as he was about to close up, he was attacked by a group of bats. Fearing for his life, Herb bit one of them. If he could not survive this abnormal attack, then he would at least take some of them with him. He did not expect to survive and, least of all, he did not expect to befriend an outcast from the swarm of bats that attacked him. He connected with the only bat not going after his blood. He immediately noticed a dramatic difference in himself after the attack. He could no longer see his reflection and he was able to fly. What would become of him now that he was a creature of the night?Would he be able to fight off the monsters coming after him because of the blood that runs through his veins? Read Theatre of the Vampires by H. F. Galloway to find out. Theatre of the Vampires is a fast-paced and thrilling novel. Herb was just a regular maintenance man who was suddenly attacked. That changed his life forever and he had to prepare himself to fight against creatures he thought only existed in stories. This action-packed narrative took me on an adventure I will never forget. Herb was a cautious character, and he was afraid of what he had become. The plotline and sequences were unusual and remarkable. The characters and creatures in the story added depth and a fresh twist to the narrative. I was enthralled by Herb's harrowing journey as a vampire and his personal growth. There was a strong force inside him, and he needed immeasurable strength to control it. I never saw the ending coming. Thrilling and bewildering, H. F. Galloway knew how to keep me guessing. This was an amazing and heartbreaking adventure. Brilliant work."

