Active Guardian/Edge Detect Gunshot Detection Release Industry Changing Edge Solution

Taking Gunshot Detection To the Edge!”WOODSTOCK, GA, USA, September 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Vukmaravich, CEO of Active Guardian (AG), a tech-driven, innovative company, has announced the release of it’s affiliate company Edge Detects’, Hero Integrant™ Module. The Hero Integrant is a small, 2” modular board which can fit into ANY device and provide lead-edge ultrasonic gunshot detection.
AG/Edge Detect has separated themselves from other gunshot detection companies by now providing both stand-alone solutions for their businesses AND an integrated solution for devices such as Point of Sale Terminals, Gas Pumps, ATM machines, Cameras, Elevator Panels, Glass Breaks, Access Control Devices and virtually any product that can simply provide minimal low voltage power and communications.
AG produces the flagship product Sentinel™ gunshot detector and the S1™ for the security industry. Mr. Vukmaravich explained this affiliation will provide a solution unlike any other in the security industry. CTO Brad Jarrett, stated, ‘The patented ultrasonic technology developed by AG over the past 5 years is the ONLY gunshot detection solution which doesn’t rely on typical acoustic(microphone-based) technology. And the Hero Integrant is the first and only gunshot module in the industry to go ‘inside’ ANY device to give the client overwhelming accurate gunshot detection in ANY environment.
With today’s security threats on the rise, AG has taken the lead to provide a low-cost, high-end solution designed to interface to VMS, CCTV and Access Control systems. Its split-second detection pinpoint focus allows security personnel and law enforcement to receive verifiable information in emergency situations. This technology completely removes the guesswork of ‘was a gun fired’ and ‘where was it fired’’ with the ability to activate an alarm and integrate video systems to start recording associated video, providing vital situational intelligence to first responders. And now with the Hero Integrant, our clients’ businesses can be protected virtually anywhere, indoors, and outdoors, an active shooting may arise.
Mr. Vukmaravich boasts the combination technologies are undeniably an ‘industry disrupter’!
AG and Edge Detect currently relocated to a new facility which incorporates, design, prototyping, production, support, branding and warehousing. Our products are 100% US designed, produced and branded in Woodstock, GA, USA.
We encourage not only clients looking for accurate gunshot detection to protect their businesses, but also any manufacturer looking to incorporate gunshot detection in their current devices to reach out for more exciting information on our solutions.
