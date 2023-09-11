TQLLC Updates Users On Their Progress With Authentication™ V-2.0

Who and why you should use Authentification

Improvements coming to truth meter an other aspects of the tool

UNION BRIDGE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 21, 2023, Truth Quotient LLC, a Maryland based company and a leading provider of advanced software, announced the launch of Authentication™ V-2.0 . Since that time, Truth Quotient has had people visit their website taking a look at the capabilities of the new software.

Based on user feedback and comments and our philosophy of continuous improvement, we are working on several enhancements to radically improve the accuracy of the Truth Meter by assuring that it accurately reflects the data contained in the “Answer” box. Our goal is to eventually raise the accuracy of the meter to the 98th percentile based on data from user inputs and other sources.

John Hnatio, the CEO and Chief Scientist at Truth Quotient LLC said, “We are very excited about the learning capabilities of the software. Our tool is learning more and more based on inputs from our users. There is nothing more important today than to separate fact from fiction. This is the danger of the emerging age of AI.”

We have also been talking with journalists who recommended that we provide additional guidance on how to craft an enter simple assertions into the Authentication™ V-2.0 software. We are now developing a new video demonstrating the software at the Truth Quotient LLC web site https://tqllc.company/ and how to use it most effectively. Again, and In line with our philosophy of continuous improvement, we will enable the software to handle more and more complex assertions.

We have granted limited licenses to use the Authentication™ V-2.0 software to two important organizations. The first organization is the Objective News Network, ONN, that is using the software to develop genuine issues of fact as part of their analysis of important news issues of the day. For example, ONN just published a news analysis on the relationship among the national debt, the congressional appropriations process, and a possible government shutdown on October 1, 2023. The ONN news analysis demonstrates how Authentication™ V-2.0 is used to isolate only the proven genuine issues of fact and use them to form objective and logically conclusions.

In response to questions raised by university professors, we will enable future versions of the Authentication™ line of products with both a plagiarism detector and the ability to recognize artificial intelligence (AI) generated content to assure the integrity of academic documents.

Truth Quotient LCC has just announced that they will release a bi-weekly newsletter to update their customers on the continuous work they are doing to improve Authentication™ V-2.0 based on their use of the software and user comments and suggestions with the goal of making the truth only a click away.

You can have a test run of the software as part of a free trial by visiting the Truth Quotient LLC web site. “All future upgrades to Authentication™ V-2.0 will be offered free of charge to purchasers of the software that help us to improve and build the capability of the software,” said Bruce Becker who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer at Truth Quotient LLC.

