Wellfinity Announces Functional Medicine as a New Service
Wellfinity, a pioneer in online healthcare and wellness, announces the launch of Functional Medicine as part of its expansive healthcare services.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA , INDIA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellfinity, a pioneer in online healthcare and wellness, is thrilled to announce the launch of Functional Medicine as part of its expansive healthcare services. With this, Wellfinity aims to provide a revolutionary, holistic, integrative and patient-centric approach that promises not just symptom management but permanent and sustainable chronic disease reversal.
Vision and Mission
Wellfinity has always been committed to holistic health and wellness. The introduction of Functional Medicine aligns with the company's vision to offer a comprehensive health journey that addresses the root causes of diseases rather than mere symptom management.
"We believe overall health is about Mind, Body, and Spirit working in tandem. Using a Functional medicine approach helps us bring this holistic, integrative and interdisciplinary approach to our patients, aiming for complete and sustainable reversal of the disease," says Anurag Dalmia, Founder of Wellfinity.
Meet The Team
Dr. Ashwani Garg
A leading functional medicine doctor in India with a wealth of experience in treating diverse chronic conditions using functional medicine principles. His work is committed to humanity's health.
Dr. R R Thangadurai
A holistic and integrative metabolic reversal expert who specializes in conditions like Diabetes, Hypertension, Cholesterol and overall metabolic disorders.
Simran Gosain
A functional nutrition and lifestyle practitioner, Simran specializes in gut health, thyroid and autoimmune conditions, hormonal imbalances, and metabolic dysfunctions.
What Makes Wellfinity's Approach Unique?
Wellfinity's functional medicine model utilizes the latest advancements in diagnostic testing to uncover underlying dysfunctions like dysbiosis, inflammation, and deficiencies. It combines an interdisciplinary science-based approach that integrates conventional and alternative practices. The treatment protocol incorporates therapeutic diets, holistic lifestyle protocols, stress management techniques, precision supplements, and much more.
Many Root Causes! One Root Cause – Many Diseases! In an era where the numbers of chronic diseases are alarmingly increasing, a new healthcare delivery system is required to combat this escalating crisis.
Wellfinity's Functional Medicine comes at a critical juncture, offering a paradigm shift from traditional healthcare models. Instead of merely managing symptoms, Functional Medicine at Wellfinity addresses the multitude of root causes that can give rise to several diseases. In doing so, it aims to reduce not only the prevalence but also the incidence of chronic conditions that are plaguing society.
"Unlike conventional medicine, which is doctor and protocol driven, we prioritize understanding the patient and believe in restoring health, not prescribing medicines," adds Dalmia.
Conditions Treated
The Functional Medicine service is ideal for treating chronic conditions like:
Alzheimer’s & Parkinson's disease and Dementia
Autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis, celiac disease, rheumatoid arthritis and hashimoto's
Diabetes – Type 1, Type 1.5, Type 2 and Pre-diabetes
Women’s health disorders such as PMS, menopause, and PCOS
Thyroid & adrenal disorders
Arthritis
Cardiovascular disease
Digestive disorders like GERD, IBS, IBD
Skin Issues such as Acne, Eczema, Psoriasis
Transformative Benefits
Beyond treating the primary health issue, patients often experience 'Side-Benefits' such as weight loss, enhanced memory, sharper focus, and a surge in energy levels.
"Our end goal is not just managing symptoms but promoting vitality, emotional well-being, and a stable, healthy life for each individual. With functional medicine, we're unlocking the body's inherent healing forces, offering a transformation that is both deep and lasting."
About Wellfinity
Founded in 2022 by Dr. Ashwani Garg, Dr. R R Thangadurai, and Anurag Dalmia, Wellfinity is dedicated to holistic health and wellness. With over 20 years of collective experience in functional medicine, Wellfinity is a global leader in online healthcare that focuses on a patient-centric approach to restore health and quality of life.
Anurag Dalmia
Wellfinity
+91 83370 76567
email us here