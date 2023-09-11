Submit Release
FlipLok’s High Security Door Lock Featured on QVC

Anna Reger, FlipLok Founder, with long brown hair, head tilted, smiling at the camera

Anna Reger, FlipLok Founder

FlipLok Image showing strength compared to other locks

FlipLok Dare to Compare

Image of FlipLok and call to action to go to the website, fliplok.com

FlipLok Equals Security

Anna Reger, founder Of FlipLok, will appear on It Takes Two with Mary & Sandra

FlipLok enables everyone to have an easy-to-install, secondary lock, to protect themselves and their families. ”
— Anna Reger, Founder, FlipLok
WESTCHESTER, PA, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FlipLok, the patented safety device for homes, businesses, and schools, will be showcased on QVC®’s It Takes Two with Mary & Sandra on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, from 2:00pm - 4:00pm Eastern.

Founder Anna Reger will be on hand to discuss her quest to provide proactive products and solutions for all families, wherever they are. “As a mom on a mission, I believe it’s up to us to empower ourselves when it comes to safety,” stated Mrs. Reger. “FlipLok enables everyone to have an easy-to-install, secondary lock, to protect themselves and their families. I am thrilled to share our home security solution on QVC.”

Anna and her husband John, parents of six children, created and launched their patented locking system when they realized there was a gap in the market for a stronger mechanism that would offer peace of mind and mitigate active threat situations. They realized that their product would put the power back into the hands of not just teachers, but students of all ages, business owners, and homeowners alike.

Longtime friends and program hosts Mary DeAngelis and Sandra Bennett pair up every Tuesday on QVC® for an afternoon of sisterhood and shopping during their program, It Takes Two with Mary & Sandra. They share their picks and passions for products that make life easier, tastier, fashionable, and fun.

Learn more about the technology at fliplok.com.


Anika Jackson
Full Capacity Marketing, Inc.
+1 310-567-0038
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

