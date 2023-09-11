FlipLok’s High Security Door Lock Featured on QVC
Anna Reger, founder Of FlipLok, will appear on It Takes Two with Mary & Sandra
FlipLok enables everyone to have an easy-to-install, secondary lock, to protect themselves and their families. ”WESTCHESTER, PA, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FlipLok, the patented safety device for homes, businesses, and schools, will be showcased on QVC®’s It Takes Two with Mary & Sandra on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, from 2:00pm - 4:00pm Eastern.
— Anna Reger, Founder, FlipLok
Founder Anna Reger will be on hand to discuss her quest to provide proactive products and solutions for all families, wherever they are. “As a mom on a mission, I believe it’s up to us to empower ourselves when it comes to safety,” stated Mrs. Reger. “FlipLok enables everyone to have an easy-to-install, secondary lock, to protect themselves and their families. I am thrilled to share our home security solution on QVC.”
Anna and her husband John, parents of six children, created and launched their patented locking system when they realized there was a gap in the market for a stronger mechanism that would offer peace of mind and mitigate active threat situations. They realized that their product would put the power back into the hands of not just teachers, but students of all ages, business owners, and homeowners alike.
Longtime friends and program hosts Mary DeAngelis and Sandra Bennett pair up every Tuesday on QVC® for an afternoon of sisterhood and shopping during their program, It Takes Two with Mary & Sandra. They share their picks and passions for products that make life easier, tastier, fashionable, and fun.
Learn more about the technology at fliplok.com.
