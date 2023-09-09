Maine Life Media to spotlight Maine’s evolving business community with its 11th program, “The Maine Business Show”
Quincy Hentzel, President, and CEO of the Greater Portland Chamber of Commerce and host of Maine Business along with show guests, Amber Boutiette and Patrick Breeding, co-founders of Marin Skincare
The show will tell the stories of Maine’s iconic brands, largest employers, non-profits, arts organizations, and up-and-coming small businesses.
As a company with 900 employees and a deep heritage in Maine, it is our pleasure to help highlight the hard-working character of businesses across the state through Maine Life Media’s newest show.”PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Erin Ovalle, founder of Maine Life Media, today announced the launch of her 11th show airing on News Center Maine. Beginning September 10th, 2023, “The Maine Business Show” will profile inspiring local businesses and feature interviews with Maine-based entrepreneurs and executives who will share their thoughts on the current business climate and future opportunities.
— Heather Printup, Poland Spring Community Relations Manager
“Maine is the best place to vacation or staycation, but I wanted to create a program that recognizes our state as a great place to do business,” Erin Ovalle, founder of Maine Life Media and creator of the “Maine Business Show,” said. “From the thousands of innovative small companies doing big things here to the global corporations that call Maine home, ‘The Maine Business Show’ is a source of creative ideas and inspiring insights for business people in every industry and throughout the state. I’m thankful to have the support of NEWS CENTER Maine and their loyal following of statewide viewers.”
Public Relations professional and former award-winning Maine-based broadcaster, Felicia Knight, is the executive producer of the new program and says, “Through Maine Life Media, Erin has tapped into the desire of Mainers to see stories about their state, and of the rest of the country to learn more about Maine. ‘The Maine Business Show’ gives viewers another side of ‘Vacationland’—the side where we make, create, build, and keep our economy running.” The host of “The Maine Business Show” is Quincy Hentzel, President and CEO of the 1,300 member Greater Portland Chamber of Commerce and a dedicated advocate for the Maine business community. “From aerospace to biotechnology and consumer goods, Maine is home to more startups and rapidly growing companies than many residents realize,” Quincy said. “I’m excited to introduce viewers to successful entrepreneurs and executives who’ve built innovative businesses here, what resources they need to continue growing, and how they plan to achieve their goals.”
Knack Factory, a commercial video and content production company based in Portland, has teamed up with Maine Life Media to shoot and edit the series. "Knack Factory is thrilled to partner with Erin Ovalle and Maine Life Media," Kurt Graser, owner of Knack Factory and Director of "The Maine Business Show," said. "Together, we're poised to showcase the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit of Maine and shine a spotlight on the diverse stories that drive our state's business landscape."
The presenting sponsor of “The Maine Business Show” is Poland Spring Water. “As a company with 900 employees and a deep heritage in Maine, it is our pleasure to help highlight the hard-working character of businesses across the state through Maine Life Media’s newest show,” said Heather Printup, Poland Spring Community Relations Manager. “I am so grateful for Poland Spring’s partnership and the support of all our other sponsors,” Executive Producer Erin Ovalle says. “We can’t wait to show the world how many people are starting and growing successful businesses here in Vacationland.”
“The Maine Business Show” premieres on September 10, 2023, at 11:00 am statewide on News Center Maine.
