Automotive Brake Valves Market Next Big Thing | Prominent Companies

Automotive Brake Valves Market by Type, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive brake valve in a vehicle reduces the pressure applied to the brakes to make the vehicle stand still in case of emergency. The pressure that is reduced is regardless of the type of brakes of the car. Further, rear brakes require less force than front brakes. Therefore, the emerging awareness toward advanced braking system is expected to drive the automotive brake valve market over the forecast period.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The emergence of COVID-19 has affected the global economy, industry dynamics, and the company’s top line, which are estimated to take a long time to revive.

The fallout from COVID-19 is expected to force organizations to focus on the need to automate faster in the medium term to bridge the productivity gap.

COVID-19 has affected the technology automation industry in 2020. It an effective stresses test on companies' ability to cope with extreme shocks and financial crisis.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Increase in vehicle demand, production in emerging markets, and rise in demand for electric cars in developed markets are expected to supplement the market growth during the forecast period. However, increase in adoption of engine downsizing by original equipment manufacturers restrains the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in passenger car production across the BRICS region and rise in demand for solenoid valves are estimated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝

Demand for automobiles has increased rapidly over the past decade, which has increased the competition among different vehicle manufacturers. To hold a better position in the market, companies offer cutting-edge technologies to attract customers across the globe. Enhanced braking system results in better safety & security of passengers, which is expected to drive the growth of the automotive brake valves market over the forecast period.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐬

The electric vehicle market has registered a significant growth in the recent years due to increased trend toward adoption of emission-free vehicles. Governments across the globe encourage customers to adopt the usage of electric vehicles. Therefore, this is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive brake valves market due to the product’s wider adoption in electric vehicles.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Delphi Automotive, Hitachi Ltd., Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Engine (Inlet and Outlet) Valves

AC Valve

Brake Valve

Thermostat Valve

Fuel System Valve

Solenoid Valve

Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valve

Tire Valve

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Engine System

HVAC System

Brake System

By Function

Electric

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)