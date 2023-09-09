More than 300 Airmen from across the Air Force Reserve Command will operate in and around the islands of Hawaii and Guam during the 22nd Air Force led exercise Rally in the Pacific, Sept. 7-23, 2023.

Airmen from a cross section of career fields including security forces, force support, logistics and supply, medical, flight operations, transportation, and others will work alongside partner nation military forces to leverage interoperability, build strategic initiative, and strengthen combat capabilities.

During RITP23, participants will take part in scenarios designed to challenge and further develop their capabilities, provide real-world experience by training alongside our Allies and partners, and test emerging operational concepts.

“The Indo-Pacific is a top priority for the United States and the Department of Defense. The 2022 National Defense Strategy provides three ways to advance the top level defense priorities the department must pursue which include integrated deterrence, campaigning, and the building of an enduring advantage,” said Col. Greg Berry, 934th Air Expeditionary Wing commander. “Through exercises like Rally in the Pacific 2023, we are displaying our commitment to ensuring U.S. forces are capable and ready to face the evolving challenges in the region. Initiatives like agile combat employment will shape the future of how Airmen are trained, the resources in which we invest and how we work together with our allies and partners to strengthen force posture.”

RITP23 and similar exercises provide hands-on training for Airmen to complete jobs outside of their everyday career field, ultimately producing a more lean and agile team and ensuring Airmen are postured to respond across the spectrum of military operations from locations with varying levels of capacity and support.