Overnight work on Malahat-Tunnel Hill site may cause delays

CANADA, September 8 - People travelling in the evenings along the Malahat section of Highway 1 near the Tunnel Hill project north of Victoria should expect delays due to repairs as the project moves toward completion.

Beginning on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, single-lane-alternating traffic will be in place overnight from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. to enable the contractor to work on drainage and road construction activities, including final grading and paving. This work is expected to take place four to five nights each week, including some Sunday nights, weather-dependent, until the project is complete this fall.

Travellers should expect delays of as much as 20 minutes through the site during the overnight work. The timing for this construction work was selected during low-traffic times to minimize impact to travellers.

In addition, short traffic stoppages may occur during the daytime for the contractor to safely mobilize and demobilize personnel and equipment. These briefer stoppages will only occur outside of peak travel times.

This work marks the final phase of repairs at the Tunnel Hill site, which was washed out during the atmospheric river flood in November 2021.

Drivers are reminded to drive according to conditions and observe traffic-management personnel and signage in the area. For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: http://www.drivebc.ca/