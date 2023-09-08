Williston Barracks / DUI - Drugs, Impeding Public Officers

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1005958

TROOPER: Robert J. Van Woert

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 09/08/2023 at 0704 hours

LOCATION: I-89 SB at Mile Marker 101

VIOLATIONS: DUI – Drugs, Impeding Public Officers

ACCUSED: Ryan M. Chamberlain

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 08, 2023 at approximately 0704 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks were dispatched to I-89 SB at Mile Marker 101 in the town of Milton for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Ryan Chamberlain (30) of Fairfax, VT. While speaking with Chamberlain, Troopers observed indicators of impairment from a substance other than alcohol. Chamberlain was subsequently arrested for the suspicion on DUI – Drug and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Ultimately, Chamberlain refused to provide a sample of his blood despite a signed court order. Chamberlain was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on September 28, 2023 at 0830 hours to answer for the charges of DUI – Drugs and Impeding Public Officers.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 09/28/2023

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N







