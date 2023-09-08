Williston Barracks / DUI - Drugs, Impeding Public Officers
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1005958
TROOPER: Robert J. Van Woert
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 09/08/2023 at 0704 hours
LOCATION: I-89 SB at Mile Marker 101
VIOLATIONS: DUI – Drugs, Impeding Public Officers
ACCUSED: Ryan M. Chamberlain
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 08, 2023 at approximately 0704 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks were dispatched to I-89 SB at Mile Marker 101 in the town of Milton for a report of a motor vehicle crash.
Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Ryan Chamberlain (30) of Fairfax, VT. While speaking with Chamberlain, Troopers observed indicators of impairment from a substance other than alcohol. Chamberlain was subsequently arrested for the suspicion on DUI – Drug and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Ultimately, Chamberlain refused to provide a sample of his blood despite a signed court order. Chamberlain was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on September 28, 2023 at 0830 hours to answer for the charges of DUI – Drugs and Impeding Public Officers.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 09/28/2023
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Robert J. Van Woert
Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT, 05495
Phone: 802-878-7111
Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov