Williston Barracks / DUI - Drugs, Impeding Public Officers

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

             

 

CASE#: 23A1005958

 

TROOPER:  Robert J. Van Woert                                           

 

STATION: Williston Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

 

DATE/TIME: 09/08/2023 at 0704 hours

 

LOCATION: I-89 SB at Mile Marker 101

 

VIOLATIONS: DUI – Drugs, Impeding Public Officers

 

 

ACCUSED: Ryan M. Chamberlain                                                                       

 

AGE: 30

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On September 08, 2023 at approximately 0704 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks were dispatched to I-89 SB at Mile Marker 101 in the town of Milton for a report of a motor vehicle crash. 

 

 

 

Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Ryan Chamberlain (30) of Fairfax, VT.  While speaking with Chamberlain, Troopers observed indicators of impairment from a substance other than alcohol.  Chamberlain was subsequently arrested for the suspicion on DUI – Drug and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Ultimately, Chamberlain refused to provide a sample of his blood despite a signed court order. Chamberlain was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on September 28, 2023 at 0830 hours to answer for the charges of DUI – Drugs and Impeding Public Officers.

 

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE: 09/28/2023          

 

COURT: Chittenden

 

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N

 



*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.




Trooper Robert J. Van Woert 

Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks 

2777 St. George Rd 

Williston, VT, 05495 

Phone: 802-878-7111

Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov 


