VSP news release 26B4001701 domestic assault Wells VT
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4001701
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Troop B-West Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 02-21-2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wells VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: William Makepeace
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police BCI assisted with an on-going investigation that began on 2-21-2026 with a report of a citizen dispute in Wells VT, followed by an allegation of domestic assault a few hours later in Fairhaven VT. The accused person in both cases (William Makepeace) was charged with domestic assault by Fairhaven PD on 2-22-26.
During the subsequent follow-up by Vermont State Police BCI, it was determined that Makepeace recklessly caused injury to an adult female whom he was previously in a dating relationship with, while in Wells VT a few hours before the incident that resulted in his arrest by Fairhaven PD.
On 3-20-26, William Makepeace was issued a flash-citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court on 3-23-26.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3-23-26 10 AM
COURT: Rutland Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – West
124 State Place Rutland VT 05701
802 773 9101
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