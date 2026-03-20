VSP news release 26B4001701 domestic assault Wells VT

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B4001701

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Troop B-West Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: 02-21-2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wells VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: William Makepeace

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police BCI assisted with an on-going investigation that began on 2-21-2026 with a report of a citizen dispute in Wells VT, followed by an allegation of domestic assault a few hours later in Fairhaven VT. The accused person in both cases (William Makepeace) was charged with domestic assault by Fairhaven PD on 2-22-26.

During the subsequent follow-up by Vermont State Police BCI, it was determined that Makepeace recklessly caused injury to an adult female whom he was previously in a dating relationship with, while in Wells VT a few hours before the incident that resulted in his arrest by Fairhaven PD.

On 3-20-26, William Makepeace was issued a flash-citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court on 3-23-26.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3-23-26 10 AM

COURT: Rutland Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101