Kevin Stevie Martinez Perez, 22, of Siler City, NC was charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Felony Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 2 counts of allowing unlawful conduct on license premises.

Jarrett J. Grala, 27, of Cream Ridge, NJ was charged with two counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, two counts of Felony Sell/Deliver Cocaine, two counts of Felony Conspire to Sell/Deliver Cocaine and two counts of possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jared Ashley Tabor, 46, of Pittsboro, NC was charged with Contributing to Delinquency of a Juvenile, Felony Conspire to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, Felony Deliver Marijuana, Felony Sell/Deliver Marijuana, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, two counts Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance and two counts of Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance.