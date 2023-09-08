Read more about GBI Arrests Dawson Man in Shooting Investigation 

Dawson, GA (September 8, 2023) – On Thursday, September 7, 2023, the GBI and the Dawson Police Department arrested and charged Latrenzo Brown, age 24, of Dawson, GA, with aggravated assault and exploitation and intimidation of elder person. The arrest is in connection to a shooting that took place in Dawson, GA.

On Monday, January 23, 2023, the GBI was requested by the Dawson Police Department to assist in a shooting investigation in which an 80-year-old man was found shot at Albritten’s Funeral Services, 795 Cedar Hill Ave SE, Dawson, GA. Officers responded to this location and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Phoebe-Putney Hospital in Albany, GA where he received treatment for his injuries.

Brown is currently being held at the Terrell County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If you have any information on this case, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080 or the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.