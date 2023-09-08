KENTO MASUDA UNVEILS HIS MESMERIZING ALBUM KENTOVERSE – A MUSICAL JOURNEY BORN IN SILENCE DURING THE PANDEMIC
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world marked by the hush of the COVID-19 lockdown, acclaimed musician, pianist and composer Kento Masuda found solace in the silence and composed his enchanting album, Kentoverse. This extraordinary collection of musical compositions, which began taking shape in 2016, was brought to life at Kento Masuda's studio in Tokyo and meticulously mixed and mastered by the legendary co-producer, Gary Vandy, in Florida.
Kentoverse, which officially graced the world on December 21st, 2021, has been a well-kept secret, offering a deeply personal and introspective musical journey. Now, Kento Masuda is thrilled to announce its public release, unveiling a hidden world of sonic exploration to the eager ears of music enthusiasts worldwide.
Drawing inspiration from the profound experiences of the pandemic, Kentoverse transcends the boundaries of genre, blending elements of classical, ambient, and contemporary music. Masuda's unique ability to craft emotive melodies and intricate compositions shines through every track, making Kentoverse a captivating auditory experience.
In a significant development, Kento Masuda is currently collaborating with the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC) in Europe to bring Kentoverse to life through a series of live performances. These performances will range from intimate piano solos to grand symphonies, showcasing the versatility and depth of the album's compositions.
Highlighting the growing recognition of Kento Masuda's talent, on December 25th, 2022, he accepted an invitation to perform at the opening ceremony for new governmental facilities near Tokyo, Japan. The morning session witnessed Kento captivating the audience with his piano and composition skills as he played in front of esteemed members of the LDP, House of Representatives, prefectural and city assembly members, city mayors, and influential company presidents. In the afternoon, he continued to delight the public with a selection of his original piano compositions, leaving a lasting impression.
Kentoverse is the eleventh released studio album of Kento Masuda, with his first album, Wheel of Fortune, having been released in 1992. His video album Godsend Rondo has won nine prestigious awards including a Los Angeles Film Award in 2017. Masuda is also a voting member of the Recording Academy (the Grammy Awards) and has been hailed as an “artistic treasure.”
With Kentoverse now available for all to enjoy, Kento Masuda's musical journey promises to captivate audiences far and wide. Stay tuned for more updates on upcoming performances and events in collaboration with the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC). From Masuda’s website: www.kentomasuda.com one can access his full biographical information and albums.
For press inquiries, interview requests, or more information about Kento Masuda and Kentoverse, please contact:
Adelheid Waumboldt
ISET AGENCY
251 S. Lake Avenue,
Pasadena, CA. 91101
(424) 333 - 4430
About Kento Masuda:
Kento Masuda is a renowned musician and composer known for his ability to blend classical, ambient, and contemporary music into a unique and mesmerizing sonic experience. Kentoverse is his latest album, born from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it represents a powerful journey through sound and emotion. Masuda's musical talents have garnered recognition and acclaim both in Japan and around the world, making him a distinguished figure in the world of music. He is the sole player of Kawai’s million dollar crystal piano and has received global awards, titles and accolades for his positive contributions to the world at large.
