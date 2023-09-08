Submit Release
Timothy Pirc’s “The Hallway” Book Release

UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Timothy Pirc Releases Thriller “The Hallway”.

Timothy Pirc's latest book, “The Hallway”, is a spine-chilling thriller that will keep readers on the edge of their seats. The book takes readers on a journey through a seemingly endless hallway filled with locked doors, airless vents, and eerie sounds.

Tim Pirc's attention to detail is evident in his descriptions of the motion-sensing lights, air vents, and countless doors that populate the hallway.

The protagonist of the story is trapped in the hallway, with no recollection of how or why he ended up there. With each passing moment, the situation becomes more and more dire as his senses are assaulted.

As the main character fights to escape, he is met with screams and moans, adding to the tension and mystery of the book. The walls seem to come alive, with lights flickering and glass shattering, creating a claustrophobic and unsettling atmosphere.

With its gripping narrative and masterful pacing, “The Hallway” is a must-read for fans of psychological thrillers and horror stories.

The book is sure to leave readers with chills down their spines and a newfound appreciation for the power of fear. Pirc masterfully crafts a thrilling and chilling tale that will leave readers breathless.

As the reader journeys with the character, a sense of isolation and impending danger builds, culminating in a terrifying race against time to find a way out before it's too late.

Timothy Pirc has a talent for crafting captivating stories that take readers on unforgettable journeys. With a keen eye for detail and a unique voice, he creates vivid and compelling worlds that draw readers in.

“The Hallway” is available now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Hallway-Timothy-J-Pirc/dp/1312775939 and at major booksellers.

