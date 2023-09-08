Submit Release
Governor Carney’s Statement on Senate Confirmations


DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday issued the following statement on the State Senate’s votes to confirm the Governor’s nominations of Kathleen Miller to serve as a Judge of the Superior Court, The Honorable William L. Chapman, Jr. and Michael Houghton to serve on the Marijuana Appeals Commission, Dr. Melissa Harrington to serve on the State Public Integrity Commission, The Honorable Gregory A. Lane to serve on the Enhanced 911 Emergency Reporting System Service Board, Dr. Wilma Mishoe to serve on the Industrial Accident Board, and the reappointment of The Honorable James J. Maxwell to continue to serve as Commissioner of Family Court:

 

“I want to thank the Delaware Senate for confirming several distinguished Delawareans to serve in these important roles,” said Governor Carney. “They are all well-respected individuals and will serve our state well in these positions.”


