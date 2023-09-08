DFW Attorney Kate Smith Recognized by Best Lawyers ®

Texas Family Law Attorney Kate Smith has been selected by Best Lawyers for their 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for Collaborative Law: Family Law.

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, USA, September 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Texas Family Law Attorney Kate Smith has been selected by Best Lawyers for their 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in Americafor Collaborative Law: Family Law. She received the recognition because of her passion for helping her Family Law clients through the often-challenging divorce process.Recognition by Best Lawyersis based entirely on peer review. The methodology used is designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area. Best Lawyersis the oldest and most respected peer review publication in the legal profession.“It is an honor to be recognized as a Best Lawyerin Texas”, said Kate Smith. “Because it is a peer reviewed honor, it is an indication that other attorneys in the area have a great deal of respect for the quality of my work and how I take care of my clients. Through the years I have found that my clients appreciate an understanding of the alternatives for resolving their divorce case while being mindful of the bottom line.”Ms. Smith prefers to resolve issues for her clients outside of court, if possible. In this way clients are best able to maintain control over their lives and the outcome of the issues in their divorce. That control helps to reduce the anxiety and financial cost of the divorce process itself. She is a board certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.The Law Offices of Kate Smith P.L.L.C. are centrally located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Colleyville, Texas and serve clients throughout the metroplex. For more information go to www.katesmithlaw.com or to schedule an appointment call 817-479-0534