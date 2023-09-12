Vision Media Integrates NPAW’s Video Analytics to Further Enhance Video Screening Analytics and Performance
Vision Media bolsters digital technology by integrating NPAW’s Video Analytics software to better track video streaming performance across 135+ countries.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision Media, entertainment’s trusted secure screening platform, announced that it now leverages NPAW’s Video Analytics software to enhance its video quality and better track streaming performance for global users across more than 135 countries.
As part of Vision Media’s commitment to bolstering its digital technology stack and enhancements for its streaming clients, the company recognized the importance of integrating even more robust analytics into its video solution. Screener Passport, Vision Media’s leading screening solution, allows customers to set viewing times, user permissions, and visible and forensic watermarking for their content. Users can also review in real time detailed viewing, playback, and streaming reports to learn about their viewers’ behavior and engagement patterns. With the integration of NPAW’s Video Analytics, Vision Media will now be able to better understand audience insights and track the quality of the video playback and the resulting viewer behavior.
Vision Media CTO Jason Deadrich states “We are happy to integrate NPAW’s technology into our robust streaming solution. We continually prioritize client satisfaction, and NPAW’s Video Analytics will help us monitor video streaming quality and improve service response for our customers around the world.”
NPAW’s Video Analytics solution helps online video providers track and improve the end user's perceived quality of experience. By identifying any video playback issues such as buffering or in-stream errors at the end-user level, NPAW’s solution will enable Vision Media to take a more proactive approach to troubleshooting, identifying any video performance issues and mitigating them before they affect a significant number of streams.
“We are thrilled to be working with Vision Media to help them support their streaming customers with our advanced tracking tools. By integrating the NPAW’s Video Analytics into their cloud-based video platform, Vision Media will be able to monitor video-related analytics to ensure best-in-breed QoS and QoE for their global customers.” says Till Sudworth, Chief Marketing Officer of NPAW.
Since launching in 2015, Screener Passport has evolved to offer more ways for studios and creators of all sizes to share their film, TV, and media projects while fully tracking their viewing results. This new analytics optimization now available through the integration of NPAW’s analytics capabilities will help Vision Media ensure that its clients enjoy improved video performance and unparalleled support, from anywhere in the world.
About Vision Media
For over three decades, entertainment leaders have turned to Vision Media for secure distribution and promotion of their high value content around the world. Screener Passport, Vision Media’s highly secure, streaming digital video platform, delivers premium streaming content to VIPs and more. Vision Media serves major motion picture film studios, entertainment guilds, distributors and content owners with best-in-class secure screening, awards expertise, and guild streaming sites. As a proud and trusted partner of entertainment leaders, Vision Media helps content owners securely share, showcase, and store their valuable film, television and media projects. Learn more at visionmedia.com.
About NPAW
NPAW is an acknowledged global leader in technology innovations that track and analyze video consumption, user behavior, quality of experience, and quality of service, helping online streaming services grow. NPAW has over a decade of experience developing groundbreaking, scalable analytics solutions to optimize performance and user engagement, helping customers to build media experiences that maximize revenue. Its suite of analytics apps provides advanced visibility and actionable insights on platform performance, audience behavior, advertising and content efficiency, as well as app navigation in real-time to support data-driven decisions. NPAW serves more than 190 video services and processes over 100 billion plays per year worldwide. Established in 2008 by co-founders of the video streaming service Wuaki TV, which was later sold to Rakuten, NPAW has offices in Barcelona and New York with teams around the world.
