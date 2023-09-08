Submit Release
News Search

There were 506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,124 in the last 365 days.

Open call: Capacity4dev Ambassadors Programme is looking for new members

The EU-funded Capacity4dev initiative has announced the launch of its new Ambassadors Programme. 

Capacity4dev is the knowledge-sharing platform created by the European Commission’s Directorate General for International Partnerships (INTPA) to connect development professionals around the world so they can collaborate and share knowledge and lessons learnt about their work.

As an Ambassador, you will play an important role as a multiplier, by sharing knowledge among your networks and participating in Capacity4dev initiatives.

The initiative encourages applications both from EU staff at Headquarters and Delegations as well as professionals who are involved in EU cooperation projects, especially those who are active on social media platforms such as Facebook, X (former Twitter) and LinkedIn.

The deadline for applications is 17 September.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Open call: Capacity4dev Ambassadors Programme is looking for new members

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more