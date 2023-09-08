Open call: Capacity4dev Ambassadors Programme is looking for new members

The EU-funded Capacity4dev initiative has announced the launch of its new Ambassadors Programme.

Capacity4dev is the knowledge-sharing platform created by the European Commission’s Directorate General for International Partnerships (INTPA) to connect development professionals around the world so they can collaborate and share knowledge and lessons learnt about their work.

As an Ambassador, you will play an important role as a multiplier, by sharing knowledge among your networks and participating in Capacity4dev initiatives.

The initiative encourages applications both from EU staff at Headquarters and Delegations as well as professionals who are involved in EU cooperation projects, especially those who are active on social media platforms such as Facebook, X (former Twitter) and LinkedIn.

The deadline for applications is 17 September.

