‘Crucial time for Georgian future’: Borrell comes to Tbilisi to discuss country’s European path 

EU High Representative Josep Borrell, visiting Georgia today, held a series of meetings on EU-Georgia co-operation and Georgia’s European perspective.

Speaking at his first press conference yesterday after arriving in Tbilisi, Borrel said this was “a crucial time” for Georgia’s future because in a few weeks, the European Union would consider the next steps in Georgia’s path to the European Union and, for the first time, the report on Georgia’s progress as an enlargement country.

“I want to be very clear in that important moment: the European Union’s door is open to Georgia and the European Union is committed to supporting Georgia on its path towards European Union membership,” said Borrell.

Today, Borrell met Salome Zourabichvili, President of Georgia, to discuss Georgia’s path to the EU, as well as the regional security situation.

He also met Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to “pass three messages”: “time must be used wisely now to advance reforms”, the EU welcomes Georgia’s support for Ukraine, and it remains steadfast in its support for Georgia’s territorial integrity.

The EU High Representative visited the Georgian Parliament to meet the representatives of all the political parties present in the Parliament. At the meeting, Borrell said that “polarisation is part of political life, but needs to be measured. All political parties must cooperate to advance the reform agenda”.

Finally, Borrell had an “important meeting” and “useful dialogue” with civil society representatives in Georgia. “Impressed by their work. Ensuring involvement of CSOs in the decision-making processes at all levels is key,” wrote Borrell on X (formerly Twitter) after the meeting.

Tomorrow, the High Representative will visit the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) in Georgia and participate in mission activities along the Administrative Boundary Line, organised by the EUMM.

