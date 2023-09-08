July 2023 Bar Examination Results

The State Board of Law Examiners have announced the results of the July 2023 bar examination. Of the 43 applicants who sat for the bar examination in Bismarck, North Dakota, 26 applicants achieved a passing score. This is a 60 percent overall pass rate, compared to 59 percent a year ago. The passage rate for those taking the North Dakota examination for the first time was 69 percent.

Of the 27 graduates from the University of North Dakota School of Law who sat for this exam, 19 achieved a passing score, which is a 70 percent overall pass rate, compared to 29 percent a year ago. Twenty-two of the graduates sat for the North Dakota bar examination for the first time, with 18 achieving a passing score for a 82 percent pass rate.