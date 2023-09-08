Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Wrens, GA

Wrens, GA (September 7, 2023) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Wrens, Georgia. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation earlier today. One man was shot and killed during the incident. No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident.

The preliminary information indicates that members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Wrens Police Department were at a home on South Fleming Street in Wrens attempting to arrest Xion Xang Dunn, 35, of Augusta, on outstanding felony warrants out of Florida and Columbia County, Georgia. While at the home, law enforcement officers found Dunn inside the home and while attempting to arrest him saw that he was holding a firearm. There was a struggle between Dunn and two Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies. One of the deputies fired his service weapon and hit Dunn.

Law enforcement officers on scene began to provide first aid to Dunn until EMS personnel arrived. Dunn was taken to the Augusta University Medical Center for treatment and subsequently died from his injuries. Dunn will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur for an autopsy.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 67th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023.