Submit Release
News Search

There were 507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,115 in the last 365 days.

July 2023 Bar Examination Results

The State Board of Law Examiners have announced the results of the July 2023 bar examination. Of the 43 applicants who sat for the bar examination in Bismarck, North Dakota, 26 applicants achieved a passing score. This is a 60 percent overall pass rate, compared to 59 percent a year ago. The passage rate for those taking the North Dakota examination for the first time was 69 percent.

Of the 27 graduates from the University of North Dakota School of Law who sat for this exam, 19 achieved a passing score, which is a 70 percent overall pass rate, compared to 29 percent a year ago. Twenty-two of the graduates sat for the North Dakota bar examination for the first time, with 18 achieving a passing score for a 82 percent pass rate.

You just read:

July 2023 Bar Examination Results

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more