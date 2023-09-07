Submit Release
PM RECEIVED UMI WATER SPORTS PARK

It was another historical event as the Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare was at hand to receive the UMI Water Sports Park sponsored by the government and people of Australia.

In receiving the Water Sports Park facility from Australia’s ambassador to Solomon Islands His Excellency Rod Hilton, the Prime Minister revealed that the $6.3 million (SBD) Water Sports Park facility is part of a $100 million (SBD) contribution by government of Australia to the Pacific Games 2023.

The venue will host three events namely; The Vaá- sprint and long distance competition, Kayaking and Sailing- Lasers and windsurfing.

The Prime Minister acknowledged Drake Chow family for availing their land to be used by National Hosting Authority (NHA) for the 2023 Pacific Games and for future water sports events.

PM acknowledged the government and people of Australia for the gift- the UMI Water Sports Park- to the people and government of Solomon Islands.

The Prime Minister added that the handing over of the facility brings the relationship of both countries (Solomon Islands and Australia) to new heights.

PM Sogavare calls on people to respect and look after the facility as it will host other regional countries during the Pacific Games 2023.

Prime Minister Sogavare is also the Minister of Pacific Games 2023 and for the next few weeks he will be at the center of more handing overs.

